City of Benton and Saline County Judge Matt Brumley to honor Vietnam Veterans

The city of Benton and Saline County Judge Matt Brumley will honor Vietnam War veterans at the Saline County War Memorial on the corner of North Main Street and West Sevier Street at 6 p.m. Thursday.

At the ceremony, four Vietnam veterans will receive memorial quilts from two Quilts of Valor organizations in Saline County. The ceremony will include a moment of Silence and Taps, along with special patriotic music and a message to veterans.

All veterans will receive 50th anniversary pins.

Last week, representatives from both Saline County and the city of Benton placed 592 United States flags around the memorial in honor and remembrance of the 592 Arkansans who lost their lives in Vietnam. Special flags were placed in honor of the 10 Saline County residents who lost their lives in the Vietnam War.

Saline County Veterans killed in action were Jerry Dale Cantrell, Army, July 30, 1969; Douglas Joe Carpenter, Army, March 25, 1967; Delmar Lee Crockett Jr., Army, Feb. 18, 1967; Cario Fuller, Army, April 9, 1967; John H. Harding, Army, Oct. 8, 1967; Carl Wayne Hill, Marine Corps, Feb. 25, 1969; Thomas Lee Hoover, Army, Sept. 27, 1967; Gregory Keith Reeves, Marine Corps, July 7, 1968; Dennis Truman Robbins, Marine Corps, Aug. 26, 1968; and John Norman Wickliffe, Army, August 3, 1967.