FOOTBALL: Charleston, Greenwood players chosen for Arkansas Sports Media Super Team

Brandon Scott of Charleston and Evan Williams of Greenwood added one final honor to their football career with the release of the Arkansas Sports Media Super Team on Friday.

Williams was named one of the three linebackers selected while Scott was named all-purpose on the 27-player team, which was voted on by a panel of sportswriters, sportscasters and other sports media for the 2022 high school football season that ended in December.

As a dual-threat quarterback, Scott guided Charleston to the Class 3A state championship with a 41-12 win over rival Booneville.

Scott completed 13-of-20 passes for 130 yards and touchdown passes of 20 yards to Bryton Ketter and 45 yards to Reese Merechka while also running for 101 yards and touchdowns of 22 yards and one yard in the championship game.

For the season, Scott completed 204-of-275 passes for 2,644 yards and 32 touchdowns, and also ran for 843 yards and 14 touchdowns. In his career, Scott threw for 6,073 yards and 66 touchdowns and ran for 2,192 yards and 38 scores.

He was named the Outstanding Quarterback and Outstanding Defensive Back in the 3A-1 Conference.

Scott was named All-State for the third time following the season and is also a three-time All-State selection in basketball and once in golf this past fall.

Williams was selected Class 6A All-State and named the Outstanding Linebacker from the 6A-West.

Williams and Scott were also chosen for the Arkansas Coaches Association All-Star game in June.