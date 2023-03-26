Israeli defense chief: Stop judiciary plan

JERUSALEM -- Israel's defense minister became the first ally in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition to break ranks Saturday as he called for an immediate halt to the far-right government's contentious plan to overhaul the country's judiciary.

Citing the need for dialogue with the opposition, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant asked Netanyahu's coalition to wait until after Parliament reconvenes next month before pushing ahead with its plan to weaken the Supreme Court.

"For the sake of Israel's security, for the sake of our sons and daughters, the legislative process must be stopped at this time," Gallant said Saturday in a snap televised address.

The government's plan to increase its control over the judiciary has triggered a national crisis and sparked the largest protest movement in Israeli history. On Saturday, thousands of protesters took to the streets as they have for the past three months.

The unrest has prompted concern about the Israeli military's stability as it maintains its 55-year-old occupation of the West Bank and faces threats from Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group and from its archenemy Iran.

"This is a clear, immediate and tangible danger to the security of the state," he said. "I will not take part in this."

Gallant did not say, however, what he would do if the government ignored his plea.

Netanyahu's parliamentary coalition approved legislation last week that would protect the Israeli leader from being deemed unfit to rule because of his trial and claims of a conflict of interest.

Israel's attorney general warned Friday that Netanyahu broke the law by announcing his direct involvement in the overhaul while facing criminal charges.

Supporters of the judicial overhaul underway in Israel say it will restore power to elected legislators and make the courts less interventionist. Critics say the move upends Israel's system of checks and balances and pushes it toward autocracy.