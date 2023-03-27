Tyson disaster relief team headed to Mississippi

Springdale-based Tyson Foods sent its Meals that Matter disaster relief team to Rolling Fork, Miss., on Monday to serve storm victims, volunteers and first responders working to recover from Friday’s storm, the company said in a news release.

A truck left Tyson headquarters Monday morning with products donated by partner Walmart and is scheduled to begin serving hot meals Tuesday at noon.

Meals that Matter teams will set up kitchens at South Delta Elementary School to distribute two million servings of protein and bulk donations of protein and ice. Bulk donations will be distributed via a drive-thru system.

The news release said Meals that Matter disaster relief teams will stay in the Rolling Fork area for at least a week.

The tornado that cut through west-central Mississippi on Friday caused at least 25 deaths and was tracked for 59.4 miles, according to the National Weather Service.



