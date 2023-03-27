Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded in the Washington County Clerk's Office March 16-22.

March 16

Hunter Cole Adams, 24, Lowell, and Cele June Cops, 25, Fayetteville

Jesse Boone Herring, 22, Farmington, and Gwyneth Nicole Thompson, 19, Combs

Robert Charles Richens, 58, Hot Springs National Park, and Carol Ann Agan, 53, Farmington

March 17

Arturo Aguilar Falcon, 28, and Wendy Giselle Hernandez, 29, both of Springdale

Diego Esteban Barbosa Hernandez, 24, and Jessica Escobar, 25, both of Springdale

Jose Hernan Borrero Gonzalez, 37, Waldron, and Yazmin Gutierrez-Arzate, 30, Springdale

Drew Curtis Bunn, 37, and April Nicole Johnson, 42, both of Fayetteville

Derek Brook Johnson, 52, and Sabrina Sue Sanders, 42, both of Greenland

William Spencer Allen Jones, 34, and Haley Lynn Eiland, 22, both of Fayetteville

Herty Labout, 45, and Motdrik Lalej, 46, both of Springdale

Jose Adan Landaverde, 60, and Nilda Ivelisse Ramos Figueroa, 44, both of Springdale

Christopher Ryan Ledbetter, 21, and Autumn Nicole Franklin, 19, both of Lincoln

Gralind Gene Lee, 60, and Raquel Renee Shanks, 52, both of Beggs, Okla.

Brett Taylor Maddox, 35, and Destiny Rachelle Smith, 37, both of Fayetteville

Juan Alberto Martinez Corona, 28, and Bryan Rosales, 20, both of Springdale

Jason Alexander Ruth, 32, and Ana Luz Meza Landeros, 31, both of Fayetteville

March 20

Jimmy Owen Bailey, 49, and Kristin Dawn Coffman, 53, both of Fayetteville

Dalton Clayton Hamby, 26, and Rilee Kate Patrick, 25, both of Fayetteville

Jacob Wayne Jarnagan, 27, and Lindsey Elizabeth Ellison, 29, both of Winslow

Julia Marie King, 31, and Autumn Leigh Hall, 27, both of Fayetteville

Forrest Lee Osburn, 78, Fayetteville, and Velma Sue Byrum, 77, West Fork

Emmanuel Torres Carmona, 41, and Rosa Mora, 39, both of Springdale

March 21

Craig Scott Gage, 35, and Zoe Lynn Hamilton, 26, both of Summers

Jeremy Craig Hammond, 39, and Chelsey Diane Anderson, 33, both of Springdale

Michael Wayne Nix, 44, and Anne Melissa Richard, 46, both of Tulsa, Okla.

Michael Paul Pianalto, 41, and Laurie Anne High, 41, both of West Fork

Scotty Edward Scott, 26, and Erin Michelle Schlabach, 31, both of Fayetteville

Matthew Paul White, 33, and Nikki Lee Sailer, 36, both of Springdale

March 22

James Clayton Bell II, 27, and Kelsey Ann Maupin, 26, both of Fayetteville

Erin Kristine Blue, 32, and Theresa Michelle Williams, 49, both of Farmington

Weston Michael Davis, 23, Fayetteville, and Madilyn Joy Eads, 23, Springdale

Jimmy Wayne Forrest, 49, and Louise Benoit Montoya, 49, both of West Fork

Victor Thomas Roble, 32, and Hannah Elizabeth Hughes, 32, both of Fayetteville

Jackson Samuel, 35, and Erica Abner, 35, both of Springdale

Ismael Vasquez Guzman, 28, and Nataly Torres, 28, both of Springdale

Marcus Dalton Young, 27, and Lauren Jule Chandler, 25, both of Springdale

Mark Richard Weegens, 67, and Rhonda Lynn Harvey, 70, both of Gentry