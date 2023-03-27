Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded in the Washington County Clerk's Office March 16-22.
March 16
Hunter Cole Adams, 24, Lowell, and Cele June Cops, 25, Fayetteville
Jesse Boone Herring, 22, Farmington, and Gwyneth Nicole Thompson, 19, Combs
Robert Charles Richens, 58, Hot Springs National Park, and Carol Ann Agan, 53, Farmington
March 17
Arturo Aguilar Falcon, 28, and Wendy Giselle Hernandez, 29, both of Springdale
Diego Esteban Barbosa Hernandez, 24, and Jessica Escobar, 25, both of Springdale
Jose Hernan Borrero Gonzalez, 37, Waldron, and Yazmin Gutierrez-Arzate, 30, Springdale
Drew Curtis Bunn, 37, and April Nicole Johnson, 42, both of Fayetteville
Derek Brook Johnson, 52, and Sabrina Sue Sanders, 42, both of Greenland
William Spencer Allen Jones, 34, and Haley Lynn Eiland, 22, both of Fayetteville
Herty Labout, 45, and Motdrik Lalej, 46, both of Springdale
Jose Adan Landaverde, 60, and Nilda Ivelisse Ramos Figueroa, 44, both of Springdale
Christopher Ryan Ledbetter, 21, and Autumn Nicole Franklin, 19, both of Lincoln
Gralind Gene Lee, 60, and Raquel Renee Shanks, 52, both of Beggs, Okla.
Brett Taylor Maddox, 35, and Destiny Rachelle Smith, 37, both of Fayetteville
Juan Alberto Martinez Corona, 28, and Bryan Rosales, 20, both of Springdale
Jason Alexander Ruth, 32, and Ana Luz Meza Landeros, 31, both of Fayetteville
March 20
Jimmy Owen Bailey, 49, and Kristin Dawn Coffman, 53, both of Fayetteville
Dalton Clayton Hamby, 26, and Rilee Kate Patrick, 25, both of Fayetteville
Jacob Wayne Jarnagan, 27, and Lindsey Elizabeth Ellison, 29, both of Winslow
Julia Marie King, 31, and Autumn Leigh Hall, 27, both of Fayetteville
Forrest Lee Osburn, 78, Fayetteville, and Velma Sue Byrum, 77, West Fork
Emmanuel Torres Carmona, 41, and Rosa Mora, 39, both of Springdale
March 21
Craig Scott Gage, 35, and Zoe Lynn Hamilton, 26, both of Summers
Jeremy Craig Hammond, 39, and Chelsey Diane Anderson, 33, both of Springdale
Michael Wayne Nix, 44, and Anne Melissa Richard, 46, both of Tulsa, Okla.
Michael Paul Pianalto, 41, and Laurie Anne High, 41, both of West Fork
Scotty Edward Scott, 26, and Erin Michelle Schlabach, 31, both of Fayetteville
Matthew Paul White, 33, and Nikki Lee Sailer, 36, both of Springdale
March 22
James Clayton Bell II, 27, and Kelsey Ann Maupin, 26, both of Fayetteville
Erin Kristine Blue, 32, and Theresa Michelle Williams, 49, both of Farmington
Weston Michael Davis, 23, Fayetteville, and Madilyn Joy Eads, 23, Springdale
Jimmy Wayne Forrest, 49, and Louise Benoit Montoya, 49, both of West Fork
Victor Thomas Roble, 32, and Hannah Elizabeth Hughes, 32, both of Fayetteville
Jackson Samuel, 35, and Erica Abner, 35, both of Springdale
Ismael Vasquez Guzman, 28, and Nataly Torres, 28, both of Springdale
Marcus Dalton Young, 27, and Lauren Jule Chandler, 25, both of Springdale
Mark Richard Weegens, 67, and Rhonda Lynn Harvey, 70, both of Gentry