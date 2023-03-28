Harris vows U.S. support in Ghana visit





ACCRA, Ghana -- With fears of terrorism and Russian mercenaries rippling through West Africa, Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday opened her weeklong trip to the continent by vowing support for Ghana, a democratic pillar in the region that's being squeezed by an economic crisis and security concerns.

The visit was a high-profile show of support for Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, who faces rising discontent over inflation after previously overseeing one of the world's fast-growing economies.





"Under your leadership, Ghana has been a beacon of democracy and a contributor to global peace and security," Harris said during a joint press conference at the Jubilee House, the presidential palace in Accra.





Harris announced $100 million in assistance for the region and pledged that the United States would be "strengthening our partnerships across the continent of Africa." The administration also is requesting another $139 million from Congress to help Ghana reduce child labor, improve weather forecasting, support local musicians and defend against disease outbreaks.

The vice president is the most notable member of President Joe Biden's administration to visit Africa this year, and she'll be continuing on to Tanzania and Zambia later this week. The trip is part of a concerted effort to broaden U.S. outreach at a time when China and Russia have entrenched interests of their own in Africa.

Ghana and some other African countries are suffering ripple effects from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, such as higher costs for food and fuel.

The war has also become a dividing line at the United Nations, where some African leaders have condemned the invasion and others have refused. The situation has sparked alarm about the potential for a new Cold War dynamic, where global competition leaves Africa caught in the middle.

Harris was careful to emphasize that the U.S. outreach was independent of geopolitical rivalries.

"Yes, we are concerned with security. We are concerned with what is happening on the globe as a whole. We are clear-eyed about that," she said. "But this trip is motivated by the importance of the direct relationship between the United States and Ghana, and as I travel the continent, with those countries as well."

Sen. Chris Coons, a Delaware Democrat who has worked extensively on African issues and joined Harris for the trip to Ghana, said that it "would be a tragic error to disrespect the legitimate hopes and interests of African people."

The United States has sent troops to train militaries from Ghana and other countries in the hopes of bolstering their defenses against local offshoots of al-Qaida and the Islamic State. However, other countries have turned to the Russian mercenary force known as Wagner, which has been on the front lines of Russia's war in Ukraine but also has a presence in Africa.

Wagner began operating in Mali, which ousted French troops based there, and there are concerns that it will also deploy to Burkina Faso, where France also ended its military presence. Ghana recently accused Burkina Faso's leaders, which took power in a coup last year, of already seeking help from Wagner.

Akufo-Addo called terrorism a "poison" and said "we're spending a lot of sleepless nights trying to make sure we're protected here." Sporadic fighting has already increased in Ghana's north, which borders Burkina Faso.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris smiles as she walks past a flag of Ghana upon her arrival in Accra, Ghana, Sunday March 26, 2023. Harris is on a seven-day African visit that will also take her to Tanzania and Zambia. (AP Photo/Misper Apawu)



U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is greeted by traditional dancers as she arrives in Accra, Ghana, Sunday March 26, 2023. Harris is on a seven-day African visit that will also take her to Tanzania and Zambia. (AP Photo/Misper Apawu)



School children wait for there arrival of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana Sunday, March 26, 2023. Harris is on a seven-day African visit that will also take her to Tanzania and Zambia. (AP Photo/Misper Apawu)



U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is welcomed by Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo in Accra, Ghana, Monday March 27, 2023. Harris is on a seven-day African visit that will also take her to Tanzania and Zambia. (AP Photo/Misper Apawu)



U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is welcomed by Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo in Accra, Ghana, Monday March 27, 2023. Harris is on a seven-day African visit that will also take her to Tanzania and Zambia. (AP Photo/Misper Apawu)



U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris smiles as she arrives in Accra, Ghana, Sunday March 26, 2023. Harris is on a seven-day African visit that will also take her to Tanzania and Zambia. (AP Photo/Misper Apawu)



U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris waves as she arrives in Accra, Ghana, Sunday March 26, 2023. Harris is on a seven-day African visit that will also take her to Tanzania and Zambia. (AP Photo/Misper Apawu)



U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, left, takes part in a meeting with Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo, opposite, in Accra, Ghana, Monday March 27, 2023. Harris is on a seven-day African visit that will also take her to Tanzania and Zambia. (AP Photo/Misper Apawu, Pool)



U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris greets school children during her arrival ceremony at Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana Sunday, March 26, 2023. Harris is on a seven-day African visit that will also take her to Tanzania and Zambia. (AP Photo/Misper Apawu)











