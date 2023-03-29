Mercy recognized as one of nation’s top innovators by Fortune magazine

ST. LOUIS -- Fortune magazine has named Mercy to its list of America's Most Innovative Companies 2023, according to a news release from the health care organization.

Fortune magazine and Statista Inc., a statistics portal and industry ranking provider, selected Mercy and the other companies on the list based on product innovation, process innovation and innovation culture, the release states.

Mercy was the first in the world to open a virtual care center in 2015, after being among the first in the U.S. use an integrated electronic health record that made it easier for patients and providers to track health information across facilities and state lines, according to the release.

"Innovation is part of our DNA. The Sisters of Mercy were always looking to offer better patient care and make access to health care easier, and we continue to blaze that trail," said Steve Mackin, Mercy's president and chief executive officer.

Other recent innovations at Mercy, according to the health care organization, include TUG robots to assist staff with some tasks to lighten caregivers' workloads, collaborating with Mayo Clinic to identify life-threatening diseases earlier and a new blood test that pinpoints more than 50 different types of cancer earlier than ever before.

"Being able to provide the best patient care often means keeping up with the latest technology, and this award shows we are doing just that," said Ryan Gehrig, president of Mercy Hospitals Arkansas. "Our expansion projects in both Northwest Arkansas and Fort Smith demonstrate our commitment to providing state-of-the-art care and creating the best patient experience possible while meeting the needs of an ever-changing population."

Mercy also received NRC Health's Excellence in Patient Experience Award in 2022 as a top large health system in the country, according to the release.