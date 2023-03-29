Traffic stop yields gun, drug charges

Arkansas State Police on Monday arrested a man who they say had drugs and a gun during a traffic stop.

A state trooper pulled over a Chevrolet Impala driven by Caleb Brown, 29, of Little Rock around 10:22 a.m. Monday near Rodney Parham Road and Interstate 40, according to an arrest report. Brown's vehicle had a brake light out, expired tags and an illegal level of window tint, the report states.

Brown got out of the vehicle and the trooper spotted a gun in his waistband, the report says. The trooper reported smelling marijuana in the vehicle and searching it, finding cocaine and suspected marijuana.

Brown faces felony charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun and cocaine possession; a misdemeanor count of drug possession; and traffic citations.

NLR felon accused of gun possession

North Little Rock police on Monday arrested a man who they say had a gun illegally.

During a 2:37 p.m. traffic stop near 4622 Camp Robinson Road, officers made contact with Tyler Seymore, 24, of North Little Rock, according to an arrest report.

Seymore told officers he had a gun on his person, and police learned he is a convicted felon, the report says.

Officers reported finding a loaded pistol on his person.

Seymore faces a felony charge of possession of a firearm by certain persons.