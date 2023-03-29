UNDER THE RADAR: Lake Village Lakeside’s Bryson Jones Jr.

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Lake Village Lakeside’s Bryson Jones Jr.

Class: 2025

Position: Receiver/Defensive Back

Size: 6-0, 160 pounds

Stats: He recorded 38 tackles, 8 pass breakups, 3 forced fumbles 3 recovered fumbles and scored 1 touchdown last season.

Defensive coordinator Alexander Black on Jones:

“Bryson is a coach’s favorite player — someone who does well, is attentive and does everything right that you ask him. His IQ for the game has improved tremendously, plus his off-season work ethic has improved his skills tremendously. Bryson played safety and wide receiver for us and was missed when he was not on the field. Bryson is never satisfied with his game and continues to use film as a tool to get better. He is driven and motivated and will be a player to watch.”











