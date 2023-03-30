Arkansas DT Ball suffers ankle injury

FAYETTEVILLE — University of Arkansas defensive tackle Cam Ball will miss a chunk of practice time in spring drills after suffering an ankle injury Tuesday. Coach Sam Pittman, speaking during Wednesday’s Pro Day inside Walker Pavilion, said Ball had a high ankle sprain. The more severe variety of an ankle sprain, a high ankle sprain typically takes a couple of weeks of recovery. The Razorbacks will work through spring practices No. 7-12 over the next two weeks. Ball attended Pro Day with a medical boot on his right foot while using crutches.

The 15 practices of spring are scheduled to wrap up with the Red-White spring showcase on April 15.

Ball had been working with the first unit since earning a start in the Hogs’ 55-53 win in triple overtime against Kansas in the Liberty Bowl. The 6-5, 311-pound third-year sophomore from Atlanta led the defensive tackles with 31 tackles last season, and he added 2.5 tackles for loss, 1 quarterback hurry and 1 forced fumble. Ball notched a 4-yard sack in the Liberty Bowl.

Ball’s injury leaves Taurean Carter as the Hogs’ most experienced tackle in the spring. Carter is coming off knee surgery performed last April. Marcus Miller and Kyle Thompson worked behind Ball and Carter in Tuesday’s practice, while JJ Hollingsworth and Richard Jameson worked with the third unit.