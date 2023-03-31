Access Plant Sale 2023

Mark your calendars now for the plant sale at ACCESS Academy at 1500 N. Mississippi St in midtown Little Rock. I will be speaking at the kick-off event Monday, April 10 with two short talks. I will discuss the best locations for the annuals, perennials and shrubs they are selling.

I will be there at 8:30 a.m. and then again at 4:00 p.m. (an after-hours shopping opportunity). I will not only give you information on caring for these plants, but I will be around to answer any questions you might have. Pre-registration for the talks is needed so we can plan, but the plant sale is open every week from Monday – Saturday 8:30 a.m. -2:00 p.m. from Monday, April 10 through June 3.





While ACCESS is known for their annuals and perennials,





they do have some shrubs, vegetables, herbs, and tropicals as well as a few roses. Blooming gardenias, hydrangeas, two varieties of elderberry





and roses are going to be quite popular. A wide variety of annuals including Angelonia, calibrachoa, lantana, verbena, Sunpatiens and more are available in a variety of sizes. Lush hanging baskets are filled with petunias, lantana,





bougainvillea along with some mixed baskets. Each year they try something new. Some exciting new choices include topiary black-eyed Susan vine and climbing sweet potato vine,





along with some unique begonias





and sunflowers. New perennials include monarda,





hyssop and several new salvia varieties.





Whether you have sun or shade, there are plants for all gardens, and they look great!





The ACCESS horticulture program is a student-run business located at the ACCESS Academy and Young Adult Campus. The Spring plant sale is open to the public starting Monday, April 10, and continuing operation Mondays through Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. through 2:00 p.m. through June3 or until the inventory is sold out. All proceeds of the plant sale benefit the ACCESS Gardens horticulture program in providing therapy, educational, and vocational training opportunities for individuals with special needs.





ACCESS Academy and Young Adult Campus on Mississippi Street in Little Rock serves over 150 individuals with special needs. This campus encompasses students from kindergarten to young adults, and all students participate weekly in the gardening program. ACCESS is a 501c3 nonprofit offering evaluation services, full-time education, therapy, training and activities for individuals with developmental delays and learning disabilities.