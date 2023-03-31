Church News

NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will present its annual Raising the Standard Conference at 7 p.m. on these dates with the following speakers: April 3 -- Gary Sprewell of Gary Sprewell Global Ministries at Los Angeles, Calif.; April 4 -- Kourtney Smith of Destiny Worship Center; and April 5 -- Ramone Woodall of New Nation Church International at Little Rock. A seminar will be held each day from 6-6:30 p.m. and topics will be Empowerment Through Financial Wealth and Family Relationships/Situations. Everyone is invited to attend the services. The out-of-state speaker, Sprewell, has a global ministry that has been received in 15 countries and four continents. Sprewell is the recipient of several awards including the Presiding Bishop's Soul Winners Award and being named the number one National Evangelist in the Church of God in Christ denomination, according to a news release. Local speaker, Smith is the lead pastor at his church and has been the vocal music director at Dollarway High School and Robert F. Morehead Middle School for several years, according to a news release. Woodall is lead pastor of his church.

GREATER UNITED MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 3811 S. Indiana St., will host the musical concert in honor of the Keith Norfleet Scholarship Foundation at 3 p.m. Sunday. Church ministries and choirs, including gospel groups and those representing churches and universities, are invited to participate. Proceeds will benefit the foundation of Life Scholarship in memory of Norfleet. State Rep. Vivian Flowers will serve as the emcee. Norfleet was murdered on Easter Sunday in April 1997. According to his mother, Flossie Lee, Norfleet was a 21-year-old student at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and a Christian leader in the community. Details: Flossie Lee, (501) 563-9783 or flossielee1955@gmail.com.

BETHLEHEM WORSHIP CENTER CHURCH at Dumas invites the community to its 2023 Women's Conference. There will be a panel discussion at 7 p.m. March 31 by various women. At 9 a.m. April 1, the Mother and Daughter Brunch will feature teen speakers, praise dancers, and Meauna Bailey. At 7 p.m. April 1, Lena Corbin will give the inspirational address. Services will conclude with Linda Jones, a missionary, at 10:30 a.m. April 2. All are welcome to attend. The theme is Women Blessed and Highly Favored.

VICTORY FAITH CHURCH, 1517 S. Poplar St., will have Good Friday services at 7:15 p.m. April 7. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Darrell Martin, pastor of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church from Altheimer, along with the congregation.

VICTORY FAITH CHURCH, 1517 S. Poplar St., will host Resurrection Sunrise Service at 6:15 a.m. April 9. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Scheron Womack, pastor of Lampkin Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. Victory Day service will be at 10:15 a.m. April 9 with the pastor, K.D. Mixon Sr. of Victory Faith Church, delivering the sermon.

KINGS HIGHWAY MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 2312 Fluker St., and Pine Hill Missionary Baptist Church will present a stage drama, Journey to the Cross, at 7 p.m. on Good Friday, April 7, at Kings Highway. The presentation is free and open to the public, according to a news release.

NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., is having a Family Portrait Day fundraiser on April 15. Everyone is invited to participate. For $10, participants will receive a 10x13 portrait, an 8x10 photo, two 5x7 photos and eight wallet size photos. For tickets or details, contact Cassie Walker or Karen Walker at (870) 643-3937. New Community's pastor/apostle is Patrick Lockett Sr.

NEW HOME MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 3000 S. Orange St., will host the Consolidated St. Marion Baptist District Association's Teachers Conference. Classes will convene April 17 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Registration is free and is open on the website at http://www.consolidatedstmarion.com or participants may register the day of class before 5 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Fridays. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesdays. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles are accepted by email to Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com or shope@adgnewsroom.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Kourtney Smith

