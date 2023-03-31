Siloam Springs board OKs posting city administrator position

SILOAM SPRINGS -- The Board of Directors unanimously approved the posting of the city administrator's position during its meeting March 21.

The position will be posted on regional municipal leagues for Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas, as well as the National League of Cities, according to a staff report prepared by the screening committee March 16.

Other sites the application will be posted on include the International City/County Management Association, Indeed, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram, the description states.

The screening committee for the city administrator position met on March 16 to discuss the requirements for the city administrator position and posting the position, the description states.

Applicants for the position need to possess a master's degree or equivalent and eight years' experience and/or training or equivalent combination of the two, according to the description of the city administrator position.

In terms of salary, the city administrator position's salary will range from $112,500 to $168,750 depending on experience, the position description states.

Additionally applicants must agree to reside in Siloam Springs after hire, the description states. Applications are available at City Hall or can be accessed at www.siloamsprings.com, the description states.

Completed applications may be submitted via email to humanresources@siloamsprings.com or by mail to Human Resources, PO Box 80, Siloam Springs, AR 72761, the description states. Applicants needing further information may call 479-524-5136 or email the human resources department, the description states.

The city board also held an executive session to discuss temporary pay increases for Interim City Administrator Christina Petriches and City Clerk Renea Ellis. When the board returned from the executive session, they approved the salary increases.

Petriches' present salary is $116,958, and she will receive a $400 per check increase until 30 days after the new city administrator is hired. Ellis' salary is $65,811, and she will receive a $200 per check increase until 30 days after the new city administrator is hired.