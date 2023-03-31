SOFTBALL: Beeman, Johnson combine on one-hitter to lift Rogers to 3-0 win against Heritage

ROGERS -- A wet forecast pushed Thursday's crosstown softball clash between Rogers and Rogers Heritage ahead an hour, but it couldn't rain on the Lady Mounties' parade against their rivals.

Rogers senior right-hander Ella Beeman dazzled in the circle for four innings and lefty Ava Johnson closed in relief, as the pitchers blanked the War Eagles 3-0 with a combined one-hitter at the Mounties Athletic Complex.

Heritage (9-8, 2-3 6A-West) had no answer for Beeman, as the Abilene Christian University commit allowed no hits. She tossed 54 pitches -- 37 going for strikes -- and struck out 5.

Beeman was quick to credit her defense, as a strong breeze blew inward and increased the difficulty of making plays.

"We had really solid defense tonight in our infield," Beeman said. "We've been working on it a lot, but it's big just getting more in-game reps. Sometimes the ball comes off with a crazy spin, so just playing like we did, and especially with the wind, it was really impressive tonight."

Rogers (10-2, 5-1) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning after junior first baseman Lauryn Heinle walked, Beeman advanced her to third base off a single to left field, then sophomore catcher Talyn Jackson hit an RBI sacrifice fly.

The score held firm until the fourth inning, but it was then the Lady Mounties manufactured some two-out production. With Makenzie Fithian at second base after a walk and steal, junior Ashlyn Hulett made contact on a full-count pitch and drove it through a center-field gap for a 2-0 lead.

"Ashlyn's been working, she's been working a lot," Rogers Coach Hannah Neal said. "She didn't play every game last year, and she's put in the work. She is one of our highest hitters right now and she has confidence now. We're working on depending on each other--the whole lineup, one through nine. All of them are leaning on each other and it's working really well for us."

Another run was tacked on by the Lady Mounties an inning later. With one out and runners at the corners, Kadence Janney was picked off trying to steal second, but heads-up baserunning allowed Fithian to score on the throw and extended the advantage to 3-0.

Heritage threatened in the sixth inning after Emily Carpenter drew a walk off Johnson with two outs, then stole second base. Karlee Earl dribbled a slow roller to third base, but Janney was able to barely throw her out at first. The play prevented a run and kept a no-hitter intact.

The no-hitter was broken an inning later when Joclyn Strickland led off the War Eagles' seventh with a single to left field. However, Johnson was able to recover and secure the final three outs to earn a save.

Johnson spun three innings and had six strikeouts.

"It's so fun," Beeman said of the Rogers pitching duo. "Me and Ava, we're best friends, so we kind of play off each other's energy. She comes in with more spin and I'm kind of more pound the zone. So, it's a good tag team going through lineups like that."