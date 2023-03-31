UAM team to host Weevil Stampede

The 17th annual Weevil Stampede is set to take place April 6-8 at the Drew County Fairgrounds at Monticello.

"The University of Arkansas at Monticello Rodeo Team is excited to host the event, and this year promises to be better than ever," according to a news release.

One of the team members, Cole Skender, is showing lots of promise this spring in the bull riding event, officials said.

Skender took first place recently at the rodeo at Pearl River, Miss., with a ride of 85. UAM Coach Rusty Jones is impressed with Skender's performances, according to the release.

The Weevil Stampede will feature professional-caliber livestock from Universal Pro Rodeo, the same stock contractor used in the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association.

Nearly 18 teams from the region will compete in nine events, with between 260-270 students vying for a chance to go to the National Championship Rodeo.

"The Weevil Stampede is an excellent opportunity for students to showcase their skills in the rodeo arena. The UAM Rodeo Team is an incentive to help students keep their grades up, finish their degrees, and enjoy their college experience by doing something they are passionate about," according to the release.

Jones has recruited students from all over the country, including Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Mississippi and Indiana, in addition to several from Arkansas.

Admission to the Weevil Stampede is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12, and free for children 5 and under. Students with a UAM ID can get in for $5.

Local sponsors include Axles Plus, Drew County Farm Bureau, Heritage Poultry, C&L Electric, Searcy & Associates, Monticello Ambulance Service, Union Bank & Trust, and Southeast EMS.

"If you're looking for an exciting and family-friendly event, be sure to attend the 17th annual Weevil Stampede in Monticello, Ark. You won't want to miss the talented athletes and thrilling rodeo action," according to the release.

