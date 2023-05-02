Another suspect in shootout that injured baseball player in jail

TEXARKANA, Texas — Another suspect in a shootout that injured a Texas A&M University-Texarkana baseball player is behind bars.

Demarco Banks, 20, surrendered to police overnight Sunday and was booked into Bi-State Detention Center on a charge of deadly conduct, said Shawn Vaughn, Texarkana, Texas, Police Department spokesman.

The search continues for Kamauri Butler, 17, who is wanted on a warrant for deadly conduct.

Banks and Butler are believed to have exchanged gunfire Saturday evening in the front yard of a residence on Lynda Avenue, which is west of Spring Lake Park. An errant bullet reportedly traveled 400 yards to George Dobson Field at the park, where it struck Eagles baseball player Matthew Delaney in the chest as he stood in the left-field bullpen.

The Eagles were in the fifth inning of a game against the University of Houston-Victoria when play was stopped.

Police received several calls of shots fired on Lynda Street about 6 p.m.

“Moments later, we received a 911 call that a baseball player at the park had collapsed and may have been shot. We were able to almost immediately determine that the two incidents were related, so as some officers were at the ball field rendering aid to the victim, other officers were on Lynda Street looking for any evidence or witnesses,” the Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Detectives and crime scene investigators located spent shell casings in the front yard of a residence on Lynda. Based on their investigation, police concluded Butler and Banks had been shooting at each other.

The two alleged shooters fled the area before officers arrived, police say.

Neither Delaney or anyone else at the park was a target of the gunfire, Vaughn has said.

Delaney, 18, is in stable condition after undergoing emergency surgery later Saturday at a local hospital.

Three other men were arrested Saturday at the scene of the gunfire.

Yankeengea Smith, 49, Nathan Moore, 19, and Mar-cell Beaver, 19, were arrested Saturday at the Lynda Avenue residence and taken to the Bi-State jail, police said.

Smith is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine and ecstasy). Moore and Beaver were charged with possession of marijuana, with Moore facing an additional charge of tampering with evidence.



