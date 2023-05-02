Ozark Regional Transit, nonprofit group to give away bicycles, helmets and locks

Ozark Regional Transit is joining the nonprofit Pedal It Forward next week to give away bicycles and gear for those who need them.

Ozark Regional Transit will have bikes on buses to give away Monday. All fixed-route and on-demand vehicles will leave the transit yard with at least two bikes mounted on the bike rack on the front of the bus. Those bikes will be restocked throughout the day as bikes are given away.

"Pedal It Forward has got some really good bikes, helmets and locks for people that want them," said Joel Gardner, executive director at Ozark Regional Transit. "It is a first-come, first-served request."

All recipients must be able to get their bike from a bus. The driver will provide instructions on how a rider may retrieve the free bike from the rack. The driver will not be responsible for bike retrieval.

Ozark Regional Transit officials say the bike giveaway is in support of multimodal transportation in the region. The hope is the bikes will help people travel to and from the buses.

"As providers of public transit, the ORT staff understands that the last mile of anyone's commute can be difficult at times, this partnership with Pedal it Forward will assist in making the last mile a little easier," Gardner said.

More information is available online at: http:www.ozark.org/pedal-it-forward.

Pedal It Forward NWA was started by a group of local cyclists who love riding and enjoy the beauty of Northwest Arkansas, according to its website. The group wanted to find a way to help everyone feel the joy and freedom that comes with having a bike.

With the help of local organizations, the Pedal It Forward program collects, refurbishes, then distributes free or low-cost bicycles to those who can't afford them.

"Health is improving for many who are now able to start an exercise program or just enjoying the beauty and resources of Northwest Arkansas," according to the group's website. "The availability of bicycles is also allowing more kids to participate in bicycle-based programs and join after-school activities. The impact that bikes can have on a community is truly remarkable."