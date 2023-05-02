Super Quiz: Place Names in Book Titles

1. "A Passage to ----------," by E.M. Forster

2. "A Tree Grows in --------," by Betty Smith

3. "The Merchant of --------," by William Shakespeare

4. "Fear and Loathing in ----------," by Hunter S. Thompson

5. "Out of--------," by Karen Blixen

6. "The Hotel ------------," by John Irving

7. "Our Man in --------," by Graham Greene

8. "The ---------- House," by John le Carre

9. "Last Exit to ----------," by Hubert Selby Jr.

ANSWERS

1. "A Passage to India"

2. "A Tree Grows in Brooklyn"

3. "The Merchant of Venice"

4. "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas"

5. "Out of Africa"

6. "The Hotel New Hampshire"

7. "Our Man in Havana"

8. "The Russia House"

9. "Last Exit to Brooklyn"