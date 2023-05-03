PREP ROUNDUP: High school sports

BASEBALL

CONWAY 4, LITTLE ROCK CATHOLIC 3 Shaun Cover's two-run single in the bottom of the seventh inning enabled Conway (20-6, 11-2 6A-Central) to beat the Rockets and clinch a first-round bye in next week's Class 6A state tournament.

SOFTBALL

BENTONVILLE 13, FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 3 Amber Turner had three hits as Bentonville (27-1, 15-0 6A-West) dominated. Seven players had at least two hits each for the Lady Tigers, who jumped out to a 6-0 lead after two innings and took advantage of five errors by the Lady Bears.

ROGERS 15, SPRINGDALE 0 Dahana Tuomala connected for a grand slam and drove in six runs during a rout for Rogers (25-4, 12-3 6A-West). Ella Beeman added a home run, and Sydney Crouthers went 2 for 3 for the Lady Mounties.

MONDAY'S LATE GAMES

BASEBALL

BROOKLAND 14, RIVERSIDE 4 Weston Speir hit two home runs in a run-rule for Brookland (17-11). Cole Collins had a home run and four runs batted in while Dax Webb and Cooper Bode both were 2 for 3 for the Bearcats.

SOFTBALL

BEEBE 14, MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 1 (5 INN.) Kiera Pickens and Evan Godwin both hit home runs and drove in three runs each during a rout for Beebe (23-3). Tatym Howell went 3 for 3 with 3 runs batted in for the Lady Badgers. Godwin also had five strikeouts in the win.

MAGNET COVE 6, CENTRAL ARKANSAS CHRISTIAN 3 Braelyn McEntire went 2 for 3 with 3 runs batted in to send Magnet Cove (14-5) to the 2A-5 Conference Tournament title. Bella Harville gave up 6 hits and struck out 8 in 7 innings for the Lady Panthers, who knocked off Bigelow 5-1 in the semifinals. Kayla Meyers finished 4 for 4 and scored 3 times for Central Arkansas Christian (12-5), which had beaten Cutter-Morning Star 7-1 earlier in the day behind a 12-strikeout performance from BrookLynn White. Myers and Kindle Walker both had two hits in that win.

MONTICELLO 3, STUTTGART 1 Monticello (21-1, 11-1 4A-8) clinched the top seed from the conference with a tight victory over the Lady Ricebirds. Alaina Lyle struck out 10 and went 2 for 2 with 3 runs batted in for the Lady Billies. Anna Morgan and Addison Frazer each had a hit and scored a run for Monticello as well. Emma Banks had 14 strikeouts, and Kaci Cline contributed two hits for Stuttgart (16-9, 10-2).

MORRILTON 2, MENA 1 Madison Garrett was effective at the plate and on the mound for Morrilton (16-4) in the final of the 4A-4 Conference Tournament. The senior struck out 6 and allowed 6 hits in 7 innings but also clubbed a decisive home run for the Lady Devil Dogs, who'd lost 3-1 to the Lady Bearcats two weeks prior. Kensey Rosson ended with two hits for Mena (16-9).

TUCKERMAN 4, MELBOURNE 0 Gracie Smith went 2 for 3 with 2 runs scored in a shutout for Tuckerman (18-7). Hannah Nicholson gave up 3 hits and struck out 6 in 7 innings for the Lady Bulldogs.

VIOLA 7, COTTER 3 A.J. McCandlis had three hits and scored two runs to power Viola (14-4). Joey Harber was 2 for 3 with a run batted in, and Haylee Crotts allowed 3 runs on 4 hits while striking out 7 in a complete game for the Lady Longhorns. Kenna Collins led Cotter (15-4) with two hits.

WONDERVIEW 8, NEMO VISA 1 Lydia Polk had a banner day with 14 strikeouts and 3 hits allowed in 7 innings during an impressive performance for Wonderview (14-3) in the 1A-5 Conference Tournament championship game. Anna Ford, Maddie Stovall and Abbi Baker all had two hits apiece for the Lady Daredevils.

SOCCER

GIRLS

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 6, MAUMELLE CHARTER 0 Samantha De Luca scored four goals to help Episcopal Collegiate (12-1, 9-0 3A-East) cap a perfect run through league play. Laney Marsh and Lauren Humiston each added a goal, and Heidi Sanders chipped in with two assists for the Lady Wildcats.