Deputy on leave after El Dorado shooting

EL DORADO -- A Union County sheriff's deputy has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into an officer-involved shooting that occurred Tuesday night, Sheriff Ricky Roberts said Thursday.

The sheriff's office and El Dorado police responded to a report of a homicide on West Wesson Street in El Dorado shortly after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A joint investigation is ongoing in the deaths of two men -- one, the homicide victim, and the other, the suspect.

El Dorado police are continuing to investigate the homicide, and the Arkansas State Police is leading the probe into the officer-involved shooting of the suspect.

Roberts said Thursday that a sheriff's deputy responded to the homicide scene to assist El Dorado police officers. The deputy fired his service weapon at the scene, he said.

"Following protocol, our Deputy has been placed on Administrative Leave pending the ASP investigation and a UCSO department shooting review board [investigation]," Roberts said in a text message.

Roberts declined to share the name of the deputy "until all investigations are completed."

Aside from confirming that the homicide victim and suspect had died in the incident, El Dorado Police Chief Kenny Hickman declined Thursday to release further details, also citing the ongoing investigations.