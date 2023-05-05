LaKeySha Bosley, a Missouri legislator, said she takes full responsibility after being arrested on charges of neglecting court cases over moving violations, adding that she's been focused on "the people's work," but "you can't be a good representative if you personally aren't taking care of your business."

Dave Min, a California legislator who's running for Congress, was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and said, "My decision to drive last night was irresponsible ... I know I need to do better."

Mohamed Khairullah, mayor of Prospect Park, N.J., condemned the federal watch list as illegal, discriminatory and unconstitutional after he was blocked from attending a White House event, saying there's "no reason to believe I'm an unsafe person."

William Carl Sappington of Mississippi, who has an extensive criminal record, was denied bail on a charge of threatening to kill U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker "because of his involvement in an incident he had with law enforcement back in 2014," an FBI agent testified.

Paul Williams Anti, a Ghana national, pleaded innocent to stealing $2.4 million from the Wisconsin Republican Party in a wire fraud scheme in which scammers manipulated employees' email accounts to divert funds meant for vendors into their own bank accounts.

Mary Wickersham, former executive director of the Miss Florida pageant, was sentenced to a year in prison for using the organization as her personal piggy bank and ordered to pay back $243,000.

Jim Wages, the first medical marijuana customer in Marietta, Ga., said, "We just hit the lottery; we finally got to a point where we could actually walk in instead of having to meet in a parking lot and pick up our oil," explaining that his daughter uses cannabis oil to treat her epilepsy.

Lindsey Port, a Minnesota legislator, said "the prohibition of cannabis is a failed system that has not achieved the desired goals and has had incredible costs" as the Senate approved her bill legalizing recreational marijuana for adults on a 34-33 vote.

Ivan Bates, Baltimore state's attorney, voiced a commitment to holding law enforcement officers accountable for misconduct as he announced the indictments of two officers, including an 11-year veteran accused of selling drugs on the clock, which Bates called "absolutely mind-boggling."