ASUN Central Arkansas 4, Austin Peay 2

by Sam Lane | Today at 2:07 a.m.

ASUN

Central Arkansas 4, Austin Peay 2

The University of Central Arkansas won its fourth game in a row Friday, pitching its way past Austin Peay at Bear Stadium in Conway.

Two-time reigning ASUN Pitcher of the Week Jesse Barker got the start for UCA (20-24, 11-11 ASUN). He held Austin Peay (22-24, 12-10) to 2 runs on 6 hits and a walk in 72/3 innings. Barker (7-2) struck out 10 batters.

Mason Griffin struck out three of the four batters he faced to record his second save.

In UCA's second at-bat of the day, Mason King hit a solo home run to make the score 1-0.

AJ Mendolia extended the lead to 3-0 in the third inning with a two-run single, and Reid Bowman brought in a fourth run with a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning.

