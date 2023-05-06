Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:20 p.m.

FRIDAY'S RESULTS 3-11 (27.3%)

MEET 185-632 (29.3%).

LEE'S LOCK Skelly in the ninth

BEST BET Signofthecross in the second

LONG SHOT Pittsburgh in the first

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $27,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $20,000

PITTSBURGH** is working well for new trainer William Martin, and he is cutting back to a sprint after several useful front-running routes. ETERNALLY GRATEFUL defeated $50k maiden claimers via disqualification, and he has competitive Beyer figures, and he is realistically spotted. IMMORAL is back at a preferred distance, and he is switching to a leading rider.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 PittsburghDe La CruzMartin8-1

1 Eternally GratefulAsmussenAsmussen7-2

3 ImmoralArrietaCompton5-1

5 Family TraditionZimmermanRosin9-2

7 AbundantGarciaMorse5-1

4 Topf Road RulesTorresPrather4-1

8 Mr CreedCastilloVillafranco10-1

9 Vying EdgeQuinonezSwearingen12-1

6 Bigtime TegridyCourtJackson15-1

2 Purse $27,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $8,000

SIGNOFTHECROSS** finished determinedly in a third-place return from a lengthy layoff, and his races last season at Oaklawn are good enough to handle this group. FULL IMPACT possesses excellent early speed and he has won three of eleven races. TOWN CHAMP is taking a slight jump in class following the seventh local win of his career, and he has more than enough class to repeat.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 SignofthecrossZimmermanRichard8-1

11 Full ImpactDe La CruzMcKnight7-2

7 Town ChampCourtHewitt4-1

9 Mo's MojoGarciaMorse3-1

6 Lookin HighTorresDiodoro6-1

1 GinsburnedCastilloVillafranco12-1

3 Principe GuilhermeAsmussenAsmussen10-1

2 ReleasedMurrillEspinoza15-1

8 Ribbons and MedalsArrietaDiodoro12-1

10 Sahm TequilaGallardoLitfin20-1

4 Pop's BiscuitJordanGreen20-1

3 Purse $105,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, allowance optional claiming

YOU VEE CEE** defeated open $30k claimers only two races back, and the consistent finisher has landed in a field with plenty of speed. BETTYS CASH is an exceptionally quick sprinter and strictly the one to catch. MIDNIGHT TAXES defeated older rivals in his maiden allowance victory February 25, and he figures to rebound after tiring in the Rainbow.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 You Vee CeeArrietaMoquett5-2

7 Bettys CashQuinonezVon Hemel3-1

2 Midnight TaxesMurrillHartman7-2

3 Al's RomeoDe La CruzStuart8-1

6 Data StormJordanMartin5-1

5 Reef's DestinyHarrCline12-1

9 Chupapi MunyayoSantanaMoquett15-1

1 Classy SocksTorresVance20-1

8 Afleet SkyMedellinMilligan20-1

10 EurobelieverCastilloDeville30-1

4 Purse $106,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

ROYAL ACT** was caught inside the final yards in a tough luck defeat at Santa Anita, and he drew a favorable post and races for the leading trainer for the first time. RATED R SUPERSTAR is running for a claiming price for the first time, and the millionaire may have too much class for this field. EASTSIDE COOL has won six of thirteen races at Oaklawn, and he has good early speed and a high percentage rider.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 Royal ActTorresDiodoro5-2

3 Rated R SuperstarCastilloVillafranco3-1

4 Eastside CoolSantanaDuncan4-1

8 PresidentialAsmussenAsmussen5-1

9 Pats PropertyDe La CruzHaran6-1

7 Tonka WarriorGallardoRobertson8-1

6 LykanWalesMason15-1

5 Out Run'mGarciaEspinoza20-1

2 Big Bad DivaJordanMartin30-1

5 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

CHICAGO'S GRAY** contested a rapid early pace in a deceptive fourth-place finish, and he may go the distance at this bottom maiden classification. FRIDAYNIGHTSOLDIER represents the leading stable, and he looms a late threat at this level. RUNNIN' BLOCK is a three-time second-place finisher who wasclaimed by a stable having an excellent meeting.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 Chicago's GrayAsmussenAsmussen7-2

6 FridaynightsoldierTorresDiodoro9-2

9 Runnin' BlockCastilloSchultz8-1

1 RudianoDe La CruzLoy5-1

4 MadmartiganQuinonezWitt8-1

7 GuardedArrietaMoquett10-1

3 Huey DueySantanaVillafranco6-1

11 Four DiceCourtSoto15-1

10 PikachuMedellinMilligan15-1

13 Tapit TwiceBorelDixon15-1

12 Racing in My HeartZimmermanShorter30-1

5 ProchargerWalesMason20-1

8 Ring BearerPusacMartin30-1

14 Sheriff C JCourtFeilner30-1

6 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

MY NOAH** has shown versatility in three consecutive in the money finishes, and he is too talented to be at this level for much longer. OTTOMAN EMPIRE had to overcome a poor start in an improved third-place finish, and he is taking a drop in price. SHAKEDOWN STREET has been earning competitive Beyer figures, and his low profile connections may make him an overlay.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

11 My NoahTorresDiodoro9-5

5 Ottoman EmpireAsmussenAsmussen5-2

4 Shakedown StreetPusacLitfin6-1

12 Smooth ScatCastilloRosin8-1

13 Storm ApproachingTorresDiodoro8-1

3 PepperonikidArrietaPrather15-1

1 Traffic ControlGarciaWilson15-1

7 Westheimer StreetMurrillHartman15-1

8 KoselioJordanGreen15-1

9 Super GeekMedellinVillafranco20-1

6 Krusin RocketDe La CruzMartin20-1

2 ReupHarrCline20-1

10 Make Your DestinyBaileyDeville30-1

14 Miri a CoincidenceWalesPrather30-1

7 Purse $105,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, allowance optional claiming

PEACE DOG*** won an unusually fast claiming race last month, and the two-time winner at the meeting easily owns the fastest recent Beyer figures. CITRUS BAY raced close to the lead throughout in a third-place return from a layoff, and he was a clear winner last fall at Canterbury with today's rider aboard. BOHEMIAN BO is taking on older rivals for the first time following a second-place finish in the Rainbow.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 Peace DogCastilloVillafranco9-5

4 Citrus BayGallardoTranquilino7-2

6 Bohemian BoTorresVance5-2

1 Where's RandyArrietaMorse9-2

9 PartyinthestreetsPusacMartin15-1

5 Macho RoccoBaileyRichard15-1

8 KinfolkAsmussenMoquett20-1

3 Table MoneyDe La CruzHaran30-1

7 BotanyMedellinMoquett30-1

8 Purse $105,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

ULTIMATE** ran down a quality field of starter allowance rivals April 23, and he is a consistent finisher in a field with several front-runners. SHADY EMPIRE has lost late leads in both of his races at the meeting, and the beaten post-time favorite has the best of connections. LAMUTANAATTY has been a clear winner of consecutive sprint races, and he is back sprinting following a failed try around two turns.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 UltimateZimmermanMartin6-1

3 Shady EmpireTorresDiodoro3-1

10 LamutanaattyAsmussenAsmussen7-2

9 American OutlawSantanaFincher4-1

7 W W Scout's HonorArrietaBecker9-2

11 Spend BenjaminsCastilloShorter12-1

5 Rum 'n TonicDe La CruzAltamirano12-1

4 Ship It RedGarciaLund20-1

14 ExxelGarciaLund15-1

13 TrashtalkinyankeeArrietaVan Berg15-1

1 Big NickMurrillLitfin30-1

2 Super ConstitutionGallardoRobertson30-1

8 Macho RonnieBaileyMcBride30-1

12 No TrustPusacLauer50-1

9 The Lake Hamilton. Purse $150,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up

SKELLY**** is dropping in class after dominating nine rivals in the Grade 3 Count Fleet, and he has exceptional speed and figures to be a low-priced winner. TUT'S REVENGE is a talented one-run sprinter, who is at the top of his game, but he may need a contentious pace to upset the top choice. JOE FRAZIER dominated starter allowance foes in a fast clocking, and he appears vastly improved as a five-year-old.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 SkellySantanaAsmussen1-1

4 Tut's RevengeTorresStuart4-1

2 Joe FrazierZimmermanMartin9-2

6 Sir WellingtonGallardoRobertson8-1

1 Edge to EdgeArrietaHartman6-1

7 Walker's WinMurrillBecker15-1

3 MorelloAsmussenAsmussen15-1

10 Purse $90,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

NIGHT EFFECT*** finished second behind a post-time favorite in his debut, while nearly four-lengths clear of the third-place finisher. AUTO GLIDE finished two positions behind the top selection in his first race in 2023, and he has speed and is likely to improve. MIDNIGHT PRANKS shows fast works at Keeneland since a third-place route finish at Fair Grounds.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

11 Night EffectGarciaMott2-1

8 Auto GlideAsmussenAsmussen7-2

1 Midnight PranksMurrillCalhoun5-1

3 Tahoe RunGallardoRobertson6-1

4 TejasCastilloAsmussen8-1

12 Golden BanditTorresRosin12-1

10 Saline RiverSantanaCox12-1

7 Soybean ManArrietaMoquett12-1

5 Violent RiverPusacLitfin20-1

2 ShouldaboughtdabarDe La CruzMurphy30-1

9 Ransam PaynterCourtHewitt30-1

6 Empyreal ShadowHarr30-1

11 The Arkansas Breeders' Championship. Purse $200,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred

MAHOMEY** upset a quality sprint field in a fast time when making his first start for trainer Michael Hewitt, and the five-year-old is bred to carry his speed this far. NAVY SEAL finished second in an open optional claiming race April 22, and he is in good form and he has two-turn experience. ONE TEN STADIUM has suffered narrow defeats in consecutive route races, and the pace figures to be fast enough to set up his late run.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 MahomeyCourtHewitt8-1

5 Navy SealZimmermanKnott5-1

8 One Ten StadiumSantanaMoquett9-2

11 Gar HoleAsmussenOrtiz4-1

14 Man in the CanTorresMoquett7-2

7 King PeanutArrietaPeitz8-1

2 Bandit PointHarrCline12-1

6 Willow Creek RoadGallardoRobertson15-1

13 Promising ShoesGarciaBroberg20-1

9 More Than BlessedMurrillCascio20-1

10 SkypedBorelBorel30-1

12 Allo EnryCastilloVillafranco30-1

1 Big SuccessQuinonezPrather20-1

3 Dinner at CrumpiesDe La CruzHornsby50-1

12 Purse $125,000, 1 ¾ miles, 3-year-olds and up, starter allowance

HELLORHIGHWATER*** has been a clear front-running winner in three of four races at the meeting, and he is a likely winner if able to go this far. POLTERER has been the easiest of winners in three consecutive starter allowance races, and he is switching to the leading rider. TIGER MOON finished second behind the top selection at an extended route distance March 31, and he is proven on fast and wet surfaces.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 HellorhighwaterGarciaCombs8-5

10 PoltererTorresCompton9-2

3 Tiger MoonArrietaSchultz2-1

11 Driven OneWalesMason10-1

5 California SwingGallardoLitfin15-1

6 Nepal UpCastilloVan Berg12-1

9 MoliereAsmussenAsmussen30-1

7 Mulberry StreetMurrillHartman20-1

4 Gold BuckleDe La CruzHaran30-1

8 Backgate RedPusacChleborad30-1

12 Back BeatZimmermanHaran30-1

13 GeneratorMedellinVance30-1

2 Fetchs BrahmCourtFires50-1