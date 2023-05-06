Springdale police investigate body found along Razorback Greenway trail

SPRINGDALE -- The Springdale police on Friday closed part of the Razorback Greenway as detectives investigated the scene where a body had been found.

Sgt. Matt Ray, a Police Department spokesman, said the body had not been identified.

Police did not suspect foul play and never had any concern for safety along the trail, he said.

Police got a call about 2:15 p.m. Friday from a cyclist who found the body under the bridge of North Shiloh Street as it passes above the Greenway, Ray said.

The body was transferred to the Washington County coroner's office for further investigation.