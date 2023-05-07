Arkansas government leaders recognize Foreign Military Sales accomplishment at Ebbing

FORT SMITH -- Government and military leaders gathered at Ebbing Air National Guard Base on Friday to celebrate the city's selection for the U.S. Foreign Military Sales program.

U.S. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall in March signed a record of decision making Ebbing the official choice to host the mission.

Foreign Military Sales is a security assistance program authorized by the Arms Export Control Act. The act allows the U.S. to sell defense equipment, conduct training and provide services to a foreign country when the president deems doing so will strengthen U.S. national security and promote world peace.

Ebbing at Fort Smith Regional Airport was selected in 2021 as the preferred location for a pilot training center for Singapore and other countries participating in the program. The proposal was to accommodate up to 24 foreign F-35 aircraft and move 12 F-16s from the Singapore air force, currently with the 425th Fighter Squadron at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

Lt. Col. Drew "Gus" Nash, who is in charge of getting the Fort Smith base training center at Ebbing Air National Guard Base operational, said the earliest foreign planes and pilots would arrive at Ebbing is 2024, and he expects Polish pilots to arrive first. Poland is purchasing 32 F-35 Lightning II aircraft from Lockheed Martin. The total estimated cost of the planes is $4.6 billion.

Mayor George McGill has previously stated if Ebbing was selected, the River Valley could see an annual economic impact of $800 million to $1 billion.

The mission is expected to bring 900 military members and their families to the River Valley area.

"We're going to welcome the Singapore delegation here, and we're going to make them feel at home. And all others who choose Fort Smith, we're going to make them feel at home, we're going to make them a part of our community," McGill said.

"Arkansas has long been the training ground for some of the very best pilots and air personnel, and today we are taking that global," Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

"This is a great example of so many people working together for a common goal, and what can be achieved when we have the same objective," said U.S. Sen. John Boozman.

"I want to commend and congratulate everyone who worked so hard the last few years to bring this mission and these opportunities back to the River Valley," said U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton. "And I want to conclude by saying a special thanks to all of Arkansas' soldiers and airmen who have sacrificially given themselves every day for our state, for our nation, for the cause of freedom."

"This is a monumental win for the community, the state and the River Valley," said Tim Allen, president and CEO of the Fort Smith Chamber of Commerce.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks Friday during a press conference at the Ebbing Air National Guard Base in Fort Smith. Gov. Sanders, Sen. John Boozman, Sen. Tom Cotton, Rep. Steve Womack, Secretary of the Military Maj. Gen. Jon Stubbs, Col. Gator Ator, Fort Smith Mayor George McGill and Fort Smith Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tim Allen all spoke at the event to celebrate the base's official selection as a F-35 Future Pilot Training Center. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Arkansas Senator John Boozman (left) speaks, Friday, May 5, 2023, during a press conference at the Ebbing Air National Guard Base in Fort Smith. Boozman, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Sen. Tom Cotton, Rep. Steve Womack, Secretary of the Military Maj. Gen. Jon Stubbs, Col. Gator Ator, Fort Smith Mayor George McGill and Fort Smith Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tim Allen all spoke at the event to celebrate the baseâ€™s official selection as a F-35 Future Pilot Training Center. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Members of the 188th Wing Arkansas Air National Guard listen Friday during a press conference at the Ebbing Air National Guard Base in Fort Smith. Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Sen. John Boozman, Sen. Tom Cotton, Rep. Steve Womack, Secretary of the Military Maj. Gen. Jon Stubbs, Col. Gator Ator, Fort Smith Mayor George McGill and Fort Smith Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tim Allen all spoke at the event to celebrate the base's official selection as a F-35 Future Pilot Training Center. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Members of the 188th Wing Arkansas Air National Guard listen Friday during a press conference at the Ebbing Air National Guard Base in Fort Smith. Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Sen. John Boozman, Sen. Tom Cotton, Rep. Steve Womack, Secretary of the Military Maj. Gen. Jon Stubbs, Col. Gator Ator, Fort Smith Mayor George McGill and Fort Smith Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tim Allen all spoke at the event to celebrate the base's official selection as a F-35 Future Pilot Training Center. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Attendees listen during a press conference at the Ebbing Air National Guard Base in Fort Smith. Gov. Sanders, Sen. John Boozman, Sen. Tom Cotton, Rep. Steve Womack, Secretary of the Military Maj. Gen. Jon Stubbs, Col. Gator Ator, Fort Smith Mayor George McGill and Fort Smith Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tim Allen all spoke at the event to celebrate the base's official selection as a F-35 Future Pilot Training Center. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

