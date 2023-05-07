Entrepreneur inspires new UAPB graduates





For the third straight year, The Commercial presents a series honoring Jefferson County's high school and college graduates, sharing just a few of their stories. For this series, the Class of 2023, we will also look back with alumni and educators on four schools that are closing or being phased out at the end of this school year – Dollarway High, Jack Robey Junior High, Lighthouse Charter and Friendship Aspire Academy Southeast Campus. (The last will restart its high school with a slow-growth model.)

This is the first of 15 entries in our series.

Shauwn Howell Jr. needed only three years to graduate from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Howell's vision is clear: The son of Pine Bluff's fire chief wants to get a head start in an industrial management career where he can utilize his skills in supply chain management and obtain a master's degree in business administration.

"I wanted to do something out of the normal," Howell said when asked about graduating early. "With the classes I was being a part of, I learned everything moves from point A to point B, and everything has to end somewhere. So, I figured what better way to get a head start in my career than graduate early?"

Howell's mission was accomplished Saturday morning, when he was awarded one of 279 degrees conferred during UAPB's 167th commencement. All that's left for him now is to land in a postgraduate program and his next job.

"It can become nerve-racking," Howell said about solidifying his future. "God has a plan for me, but ... once I obtain my job, I'm going to put my best foot forward."

Howell heeded a call entrepreneur and philanthropist William F. Pickard made to the graduates – to establish a vision and let God "give the provision to achieve the vision."

Pickard, Saturday's keynote speaker, is a founder and executive chairman of GAA Manufacturing and Supply Chain Management and GAA New Ventures, co-managing partner at MGM Grand Detroit Casino and co-owner of four Black-owned newspapers, which have evolved into Real Times Media.

A self-noted music aficionado, Pickard cited a lyric rapper Jay-Z wrote when he was 18: "Your vision must be greater than the window you're looking through." Pickard also took a word from rapper Drake, that "One day, your idol will become your friendly rival if you put in the work."

To say Pickard, a LaGrange, Ga., native, has seen the fruits of his labor might be an understatement. His book "Surviving the Shift: 7 Proven Millionaire Moves for Embracing Change and Building Wealth," is an Amazon Bestseller, and his GAA company has generated more than $5 billion in sales with eight North American plants servicing automobile companies, Starbucks and The Home Depot, among other corporations.

His philanthropy has extended to UAPB. Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander announced Pickard donated scholarship funds of $25,000 each to the School of Social Work and $25,000 to the School of Education.

Pickard implored the graduates to network with others in their career paths. An example he gave was a recommendation from former Detroit mayor Dennis Archer, who recommended to MGM Grand officials making his college roommate Pickard a co-managing partner when the resort first opened during his term in 1999.

"If you don't network, you might not work," Pickard warned. "Relationships are like an elevator; they will take you up and take you down."

Therefore, Pickard pointed out, one should network with those who share a similar vision.

For now, Howell has something to celebrate as he awaits his next academic and professional destinations.

"In the meantime, just enjoy graduation at the current moment and keep looking for jobs," he said.

PINE BLUFF RACKS UP MEDALLIONS

Three of the seven recipients of the Chancellor's Medallion are from Pine Bluff, with a fourth being a student-athlete from White Hall. The medallion is awarded to the student with the highest grade-point average in each of UAPB's academic schools.

In a rare feat, three people tied for the medallion from the School of Arts and Sciences: Pine Bluff High School alumna Ma'Kyah Goodlow, Watson Chapel graduate Gerrod White and White Hall's Samaria Jackson, a softball standout. Each attained a 4.0 GPA.

Goodlow majored in chemistry with a pre-pharmacy concentration. Jackson majored in psychology and will remain at UAPB to pursue a master's degree in education. White majored in industrial technology management and applied engineering.

Pine Bluff High grad Kylan Witherspoon earned a 3.975 in the School of Business Administration and Management, focusing on marketing.

Other medallion winners are:

Jessica Mitchell of St. Louis, an English education major with a 3.93 in the School of Education;

Alexandria Coleman of Holly Grove, a general studies major with a 3.584 in the School of University College; and

Danniel Bailey of Bull Bay, Jamaica, a regulatory science (environmental biology) major with a minor in computer science in the School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences. Bailey was competing in the SWAC track and field championships, where as of Saturday he had won the hammer throw and finished second in the discus throw.

Bailey went into the meet a nine-time SWAC medalist with four gold medals.

CAMPUS HIGHLIGHTS

Alexander revealed a number of campus highlights during his graduation welcome:

UAPB graduated its first master of business administration class, including the chancellor's son David Alexander, Rodney Griffin, Nikita Seahorn, De'Neshia Gaines, Kaila Robinson and Alyssa Wesley.

Fundraising increased from $1 million annually to $8 million this year. The university is constructing a Student Engagement Center, which is expected to open during the 2024-25 school year, as well as a soccer-track facility.

UAPB's six-year graduation rate improved from 23% to 40%.

And 11 graduates were commissioned as second lieutenants in the U.S. Army: Keyana Climmons, Dadreuna Clingmon, Tienesha Hence, Massiah Hoard, Brianna Jones, Destiny Kilgore, Jerome Mills, Caitlin Ragoonanan, Chelsea Ragoonanan, Kenneth Reed and Davonta Vaughn. Alexander said the commissioned officers make up the largest such class in the school's 55-year history of its Reserve Officer Training Corps.

More than 40 former and retired military officers who now comprise the UAPB Officer Association have reunited to celebrate the anniversary, according to Dexter Henson, a retired Army lieutenant colonel who graduated from UAPB in 1985.

"Six hundred officers have been commissioned through the UAPB ROTC program. As a result of that, some years ago we established an officer association to pay homage to the number of people who've gone on to service and great careers," Henson said.

Among the graduates are two generals: retired Lt. Gen. Aundre Piggee and Brig. Gen Tomika Seaberry.

The association gives back to an ROTC program that has given to so many generations, Henson mentioned. This year's graduates now have a network of servicemembers they can connect with, he added.

"The impact of the program, university and various things instilled in us, we're finding a way to say, 'Look at what we're doing' as far as mentoring or just for advice," Henson said. "It gives us a chance to be a linchpin for these students so they can become successful."

Graduates are happy to finally receive their degrees. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Winners of the Chancellors Medallion as the highest-ranking student in each school of UAPB are honored. Pictured from left: Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander, UA System Board Trustee Col. Nate Todd, MaKyah Goodlow of Pine Bluff (School of Arts and Sciences), Samaria Jackson of White Hall (Arts and Sciences), Gerrod White of Pine Bluff (Arts and Sciences), Kylan J. Weatherspoon of Pine Bluff (Business Administration and Management), Jessica Mitchell of St. Louis (Education), Alexandria Coleman of Holly Grove (University College), and university registrar Aretha Lacefield. Not pictured is Danniel Bailey of Bull Bay, Jamaica (Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences). (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Spring beauty shines through the mortar board of this graduate. The cap reads: "I am Black woman, beautiful, magic, intelligent, resilient, love, innovative, powerful, influential." (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Basketball student-athletes Brahm Harris, left, and Omar Parchman await in line to take their seats at field level. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Destiny Kilgore, center, a Watson Chapel High School graduate, is commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army and receives her pins from Army Maj. Demeatria Wallace and father Charles Kilgore of Dermott. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



UAPB Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander welcomes visitors to spring commencement. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



A graduate signals "peace" to supporters on her way to the next stage in life. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)











Gallery: UA-Pine Bluff spring commencement







