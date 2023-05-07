Owen Henry, mayor of Old Bridge, N.J., said a mysterious mess has been cleaned up, but "I wish it had ended up in our food bank," after 500 pounds of spaghetti, macaroni and other pasta was found dumped near a stream.

Dennis "Maliq" Barnes, a 16-year-old high school senior in New Orleans who got dozens of college scholarship offers totaling $10 million, chose the Ivy League's Cornell University, where he'll study computer science.

Austin Goss, a TV reporter in Sioux Falls, S.D., was fired as he was charged with utilizing a website to make a prank phone call, reportedly to the former chair of the state GOP, using the governor's personal number.

Madison Cawthorn, a former North Carolina congressman, was fined $250 after pleading guilty to having a loaded 9mm handgun in his carry-on luggage at the Charlotte airport, having previously been found with a gun while boarding a plane in Asheville.

Shaun Harrison, a former Boston high school dean who lived a double life and is serving a 26-year prison sentence for shooting a student he'd recruited to deal drugs, was handed an additional 18 years on a federal charge for his involvement with the Latin Kings gang.

Juan Vargas of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service vowed "to bring justice to anyone who would endanger the public servants" as two Florida men were sent to prison for eight and nine years for the armed robbery of a mail carrier to get postal keys.

Elizabeth Hoover, an anthropology professor at the University of California, Berkeley, whose identity as American Indian had long been questioned, owned up to it and apologized, saying she's in fact "a white person," not Mohawk and Mi'kmaq, and had lived an identity based on family lore.

C. Carter Williams, a West Virginia judge, was suspended for six months without pay and fined $5,000 for actions that "ventured past coercion into retaliation" after a traffic stop over cellphone use prompted him to berate an officer, call police supervisors and drive to the mayor's house to take it further.

Ron Cable, a municipal court judge in Akron, Ohio, declared that "by the joining of the light sabers, and by the giving and receiving of rings," he pronounced six couples husband and wife at a "Star Wars"-themed wedding, concluding with, "May the Force be with you."