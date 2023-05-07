TE transfer Gumms changes mind, pledges to Hogs again

North Texas tight end transfer Var’Keyes Gumms, who recently re-opened his recruitment after being committed to Arkansas, has reversed course and pledged to the Razorbacks again.

Gumms, 6-3 and 235 pounds, made an official visit to Fayetteville in April. He officially visited California this weekend.

"I always loved Arkansas," he said. "Just was seeing my options before I just made a final life decision. And come to find out, I’m all in with y’all. Woo Pig."

He was named a second-team Freshman All-American last season as a redshirt freshman at North Texas. He also earned first-team All-Conference USA honors by the league's coaches.

Gumms played in 14 games with 6 starts, and had 34 receptions for 458 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Arkansas now has 14 pledges from transfers since the end of the 2022 season.