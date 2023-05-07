



Spain-Barnes

Marlane Deanne Barnes and Mark Alan Spain were united in marriage April 6 at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area in Las Vegas. Ryan Singleton officiated.

The parents of the bride are Lucy Barnes of Fort Smith and the late Robert Barnes. She is the granddaughter of Christine and the late Robert Barnes and the late Jeanne and Bobby Fletcher Sr.

The groom is the son of Linda and the late John Digges and Robert Branch Spain Jr., both of Virginia. His grandparents are the late Charlotte and Zane Edwards and the late Cathleen and Robert Branch Spain Sr.

Honor attendants were Emily Osborne and Ryan Singleton.

The bride is a graduate of University of Arkansas, Fayetteville with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and has a master's degree in acting from the University of Texas at Austin. She is employed at The Adelson School.

The groom graduated from Ohio State University with a bachelor's degree in engineering physics with emphasis on nuclear engineering and is employed with the Department of Agriculture.



