David Martin, a Michigan prosecutor, said a man who was arrested in South Carolina on suspicion of the 1988 killing of a 19-year-old woman in Three Rivers waived extradition to his state to face a murder charge.

Casey White, 39, an Alabama inmate whose fleeing from jail set off a nationwide search, pleaded guilty to the escape in exchange for the state dropping a felony murder charge in the death of the former corrections officer who helped him, authorities said.

Ahmed Hamdawi al-Kinani, an Iraqi police officer, was convicted on a terrorism charge and sentenced to death by a criminal court in the killing of a prominent security analyst and frequent critic of powerful militias, according to Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council.

Imad Al-Adwan, a Jordanian lawmaker, was released by Israeli authorities to his home country after they claimed he tried to smuggle more than 200 rifles and handguns through an Israeli-controlled border crossing.

Steve Martin, pastor of Wesley United Methodist Church in Trenton, Mo., said volunteers used tarps to cover the "gaping holes" in the sanctuary amid severe storms that tore roofs off buildings and pelted northern Missouri with softball-sized hail.

Kristin Harila, 37, a Norwegian who recently became the fastest female to climb the world's 14 highest mountains, announced she will begin climbing in Nepal to become the fastest person to complete the feat by beating the 189-day record set by a male climber in 2019.

Giuseppe Conte, former prime minister of Italy who oversaw the state of the country's covid-19 vaccination campaign, was struck in the face during an official appearance in Tuscany by a man protesting measures implemented to contain the coronavirus, the news agency LaPresse reported.

Pat McDonald, former lottery director of Ohio, resigned after he inappropriately touched two employees and sent texts "expressing inappropriate fondness and innuendo" to members of his staff, according to an independent investigation.

Ben Frable, a fish scientist at Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California San Diego, said it's not uncommon for lancetfish to to be found on beaches in parts of the north Pacific after scaleless fish with fanged jaws and huge eyes washed up along a roughly 200-mile stretch of Oregon coastline.