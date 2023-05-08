Two advisers earn professional honor

Robert Zunick, branch manager, and Dean Oliver, senior vice president-investments, of The Zunick-Oliver Financial Consulting Group of Wells Fargo Advisors in Hot Springs, have been named to the 2023 Wells Fargo Advisors Platinum Council.

"This accolade represents a list of professionals that come to work with one goal on their minds -- helping their clients succeed," according to a news release.

"It's an honor to be named to Wells Fargo Advisors Platinum Council," Zunick and Oliver said in the release. "By earning this distinction, we are now among a select group of Financial Advisors who have demonstrated an ability to deliver exceptional service to their clients through well thought-out financial solutions. The Platinum Council (previously known as Premier Advisor) distinction is held by a select group of Financial Advisors within Wells Fargo Advisors as measured by completion of educational components, business production based on the past year, and professionalism."

Zunick has more than 35 years of experience in the financial services industry. He is a graduate of Southwestern Oklahoma State University where he earned a Bachelor's degree in chemistry.

Oliver has 19 years of experience in the financial services industry. He is a graduate of Southern Arkansas University where he earned a Bachelor's degree in finance.