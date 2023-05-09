El Dorado oil refinery caught fire after lightning strike, fire chief says

An oil refinery caught on fire after lightning hit a storage tank on Monday, the El Dorado fire chief said Tuesday afternoon.

The Delek: El Dorado Refinery at 1000 Mc Henry St. caught on fire around 6 p.m. on Monday, Chief Chad Mosby said.

“There was a thunderstorm, and lightning hit a tank, and there was a fire, and the Delek team asked us to aid them. So we showed up to help,” Mosby said.

He said he’d not been told about injuries related to the incident.

Mosby said it took the firefighters about an hour and a half to get the fire under control.

“We had a large tank fire in the same place in the '90s after lightning struck and this one [on Monday] was much more manageable,” Mosby said.

Calls to the police department and to Delek were not immediately returned.