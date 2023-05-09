Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper State News Hutchinson 2024 LEARNS Guide Newsletters Opinion Sports Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Jenny Craig starts sell-off after filing for bankruptcy

by Amelia Pollard Bloomberg News (WPNS) | Today at 2:14 a.m.

Weight-loss brand Jenny Craig has begun liquidating its operations in the U.S. after efforts to ease a cash crunch fell short.

Jenny C Holdings and affiliates filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on Friday in Delaware, court papers show. The move means Jenny Craig will cease operating and see its assets sold off in pieces.

Jenny Craig acknowledged the wind-down on its website. Customers' auto-delivered subscriptions have been canceled, while coaching sessions and merchandise sales have ceased, the company said.

Since founder Jenny Craig opened the company's first brick-and-mortar location in 1983, diet fads have changed dramatically. Weight-loss drugs, at-home exercise machines and health-food stores have reshaped the industry landscape.

The firm, backed by HIG Capital, struggled to maintain enough cash in recent months as it stared down a first-lien term loan due in October 2024. It has searched for a buyer and held active discussions with lenders in an attempt to rework roughly $250 million of debt, Bloomberg previously reported.

The struggling diet company's Canadian division previously commenced liquidation proceedings in Vancouver, listing about $242 million owed to unsecured creditors, Bloomberg reported.

Known for its regimented programs to help members lose weight, the Carlsbad, Calif.-based company recently launched a new line that delivers fresh meals to customers. Jenny Craig has nearly 500 company-owned and franchised locations across the U.S. and Canada, and roughly 600 centers worldwide.

Information for this article was contributed by Erin Hudson of Bloomberg News (WPNS).

Print Headline: Jenny Craig starts sell-off after filing for bankruptcy

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT