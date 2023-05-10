Tornado north of Pine Bluff confirmed; no damage reported





A tornado briefly touched down on a field north of Pine Bluff on Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service in North Little Rock confirmed.

Video from Eric Smith that was posted online by Little Rock TV station KATV. It shows a funnel cloud that kicked up dust in the area of U.S. 79 and Arkansas 31 for about 30 seconds. Smith told the station the tornado touched down twice.

Justin Condry with the Weather Service said the tornado would officially be rated EF-U, which means the tornado registered as less than 65 mph on the Enhanced Fujita scale. The tornado caused no reported damage and posed no immediate risk to life or property, Condry said.

A hazardous weather outlook was forecast for many Arkansas counties including Jefferson on Wednesday afternoon.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms were expected to persist across much of the state Wednesday.

The Weather Service's forecast said a few storms could become strong to severe, with gusty winds being the main threat. Excessive wind shear could result in the formation of brief, weak tornadoes, the forecast said.

Heavy rainfall throughout southern and central Arkansas could lead to flash flooding through Tuesday, according to the Weather Service.



