Voters OK Springdale bond issue

SPRINGDALE -- Springdale residents can look forward to street and park improvements and a new senior center and fire station.

Voters on Tuesday approved a $360 million bond issue and extending a 1% sales tax to pay off the bonds.

Mayor Doug Sprouse said Tuesday evening that he was really encouraged by the early voting results that had the majority of voters approving the six bond questions. He noted that the city had similar results on its last two bond issues in 2018 and 2012.

Bonds are the way growing cites can address their needs in a timely manner, Sprouse said. "You can say, 'Pay as you go,' but growing cities can't."

"I talk a lot with our employees and tell them the only reason the city exists is to return services to the residents," Sprouse said. "We have a great responsibility to spend our money wisely and continue to serve the residents."

Results from both Benton and Washington counties are complete, but unofficial, said representatives from the Election Commissions in both counties.

A total of 9,293 people voted in Benton and Washington counties, about 3% of all registered voters, according to county election officials. Part of Springdale lies in Benton County.

Two measures had to pass for the other issues to pass. These were spending $142 million to refinance debt on 2018 bonds and $44 million for the 2020 bonds.

2018 repayment

For^1,672 (83%)

Against^353 (17%)

2020 repayment

For^1,674 (82%)

Against^359 (18%)

Street improvements

A $135 million bond to pay for street improvements also passed. Sprouse has identified the Har-Ber Avenue extension with a traffic bridge over Interstate 49 as a probable bond project.

For^1,759 (86%)

Against^282 (14%)

Park improvements

Voters also approved $16.3 million in bonds for park improvements. Sprouse said the city wants to replace turf on 13 of the city's ball fields and make final renovations to the Recreation Center, which was purchased with money from the 2020 bond issue.

For^1,657 (82%)

Against^376 (18%)

Fire Department

The Springdale Fire Department will build the city's 10th fire station on Wagon Wheel Road with $7.8 million raised by bonds. The department also will build training structures at the new location of Fire Station 4 on White Road.

For^1,772 (87%)

Against^272 (13%)

Senior Center

The city also will spend $16.3 million to build a new Senior Center on East Emma Avenue, just west of The Jones Center. The project will be double the size of the current Senior Center.

For^1,766 (86%)

Against^288 (14%)

Nancy Bryant of Springdale submits her vote, Tuesday, May 9, 2023 during a special election at the Archer Learning Center in Springdale. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)





