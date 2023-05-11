SEC dealing Hogs bad hand with schedule

Surely someone in the Southeastern Conference will take a harder look at football schedules when Texas and Oklahoma join the league.

Maybe it is since the covid season when Arkansas got stuck playing Georgia and Florida as part of a revised schedule, but it doesn't seem the Razorbacks are getting a fair shake.

This season, they open in Little Rock and then play two in Fayetteville before going on the road for their next four games to Baton Rouge, Arlington, Texas, Oxford and Tuscaloosa.

They finish out with a home game, Gainesville, Fla., and the final three at home.

In journalism when a story went to a second page, at the bottom of the first page would be MTC, more to come.

. . .

Rodney Peel, new President of the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame, has announced their annual fun in the sun golf tournament will be June 26 at Chenal Country Club.

This is the yearly tournament that every team is paired with one of the state's great former athletes and in the ASHOF.

It also has a ton of prizes for how teams play as well as drawings.

For more information, contact Terri Johnson at 501-313-4158.

. . .

The latest class of inductees for the Arkansas Softball Hall of Fame has been announced and they are:

Men's: Doris Adams, Mike Adams, Gary Hill, Gary White, Robert Woods, Steve Gray, Eddie Seidl, David Sachar, Joey Dailey. Women's: Becky Steward, Robin Hossman Joyner, Janeice Stubby Cox, Sherry Booger Wood, Mary Jac Blaylock, Jamie Blaylock Goodwin, Jamye Jones, and Karen Jones Painter.

They will be honored Thursday, June 15 at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock and all guests and visitors are welcome.

Ticket information can be found at arsoftballhalloffame.com.

The Arkansas Softball Hall of Fame was founded in 1999 and the first class was seven, this year's class is 17.

Tickets to the banquet include admission to watch the Arkansas Travelers take on the Corpus Christi Hooks.

. . .

This note is personal. I will be attending my first Little Rock Planning Commission meeting this afternoon.

There is a lot of discussion in my neighborhood, Secluded Hills, about the Planning Commission allowing a developer to open what is a currently a dead end and turning the main thoroughfare, Old Oak Drive, into a street that connects Hinson Road and Cantrell Road, which would no doubt add hundreds of cars to the quiet neighborhood.

Someone has been buying homes in the Pankey Community and tearing them down.

That's one story, the other is the Planning Commission is just going to rezone about two blocks of Old Oak that is too narrow to handle the kind of traffic that a connection would create.

A few years ago, the residents of St. Charles tried to keep a street from being opened that would connect it with Wellington Village. They of course lost, but the differences are that dead end was almost three miles from one entrance and two miles from the other.

My neighborhood has one main artery, Old Oak, and it is about a half-mile long.

If they do rezone and someone opens the dead end, hopefully there won't be a stop light that would be less than a hundred yards from the light at Kroger and the third light within 200 yards.

My only hope here is the Planning Commission will plan to look at all options for turning Pankey into part of Little Rock and the City Board of Directors gets involved.

MTC, more to come about a neighborhood where people walk and run on the streets, walk their pets and children play in the front yard.