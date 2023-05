Arkansas State baseball at Appalachian State

SUN BELT

Arkansas State at Appalachian State

WHEN 5 p.m. Central today

WHERE Smith Stadium, Boone, N.C.

RECORDS ASU 17-28, 6-16 Sun Belt Conference; Appalachian State 23-21, 12-11

STARTING PITCHERS Game 1: ASU LHP Hunter Draper (0-3, 7.63 ERA); Appalachian State RHP Xander Hamilton (8-2, 5.15 ERA). Game 2: ASU RHP Kyler Carmack (4-2, 2.77 ERA); Appalachian State RHP Bradley Wilson (2-3, 8.74 ERA). Game 3: ASU TBA; Appalachian State RHP Caleb Cross (4-3, 8.49 ERA).

COACHES Tommy Raffo (357-423-1 in 15th season at ASU and overall); Kermit Smith (134-194 in 7th season at Appalachian State, 606-554-1 in 22nd season overall)

SERIES Appalachian State leads 8-7

TV None

RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at Appalachian State*, 5 p.m. Central

SATURDAY at Appalachian State*, 2 p.m. Central

SUNDAY at Appalachian State*, Noon Central

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY Off

WEDNESDAY Off

THURSDAY South Alabama*, 6 p.m.

*Sun Belt Conference game