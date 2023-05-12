Commission proposes salary increases for Arkansas' constitutional officers

Arkansas' commission that sets the salary levels for the state's elected officials on Friday proposed granting 3% pay raises to the state's seven constitutional officers and not granting raises to state lawmakers.

With one member absent, six members of the Independent Citizens Commission voted to approve a motion by Commissioner Tommy May to make this proposal. Arkansas state lawmakers' salaries rank third among 10 southern states and the salaries of the state's constitutional officers ranked lower among the 10 states, according to a salary comparison put together by the state auditor's office.

The commission will seek public comment about its proposal and then reconvene June 16 to consider taking final action on the proposal. If the commission approves the proposal, it would become effective 10 days after a resolution is filed with the state auditor's office.

The governor's salary is currently $158,739 a year and the attorney general's salary is $146,355 a year. The secretary of state's salary is $101,322 a year, and the treasurer, auditor and land commissioner each make $95,693 a year. The salary of the lieutenant governor, which is considered part-time, is $46,704 a year.

State lawmakers are currently paid a salary of $44,356 a year in salary except for the House speaker and Senate president pro tempore, whose salaries are $50,661 a year.