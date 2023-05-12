Extension Service announces ’23 interns

For college students with a passion for agriculture and helping others, the Cooperative Extension Service's internship program offers a hands-on opportunity to learn about the roles of extension agents.

For the 2023 summer program, 15 interns were selected including three from southeast Arkansas: Haley Callanen of Sheridan; Rayvin Callaway of Star City; and Magon James of DeWitt.

In late 2021, the Cooperative Extension Service, the outreach and education arm of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, announced the return of an internship program for college students interested in careers as extension agents. In the summer of 2022, a group of 11 students were selected for the program, two of whom were later hired for full-time employment.

Carla Due, extension Ouachita District Director for the Division of Agriculture, said the Division of Agriculture hopes to continue to hire former interns as positions become available.

"Last year was a successful year for our interns, and we look forward to this year being the same," Due said.

For the 2023 program, extension's three district directors -- Due, Jerry Clemons and Kevin Lawson -- selected 15 students from universities in Arkansas, Missouri and Texas. Due said they had more than 30 applicants, with two interns returning from last year's group. The interns will start May 22, and their last day is July 28.

Rayvin Callaway, 21, a student at the University of Arkansas at Monticello, interned with the Bradley County extension office last year. This year she will intern with the Drew County extension office. Callaway said she encourages her fellow interns to "soak it all in" during their experience.

"This summer is going to fly by. Any opportunity that is presented to you, take it," Callaway said. "Every ounce of knowledge you gain from this summer will make you a better person, whether you work for extension or someone else. Trust me, making the decision to take this internship was the best choice you could've made."

Brent Clark, 21, is a student at Arkansas State University. He will return to the White County extension office, where he said he made many connections during his internship experience last summer.

"My advice for this year's group of interns is to go into the assigned county with an excited optimism and be open to trying every aspect of the extension service you can, because you may like something you were uncomfortable with before coming into this internship," Clark said. "Look for the good in all the people you interact with because you will meet so many people who are incredibly different, but there is always something to learn from them."

In 2022, the interns' main program areas were 4-H and agriculture, but this year, the program will also include three Family and Consumer Sciences interns.

"The interns will gain knowledge about the day-to-day work of our county extension agents, who are the boots on the ground when it comes to educating Arkansans," Due said. "It will be 10 weeks of 'living the life of a county agent.'"

The 15 interns are enrolled in colleges and universities throughout Arkansas, Missouri and Texas.

2023 INTERNS:

Devyn Britt, 22

Program area: Family and Consumer Sciences

County: Faulkner

Hometown: Cabot, Arkansas

School: University of Central Arkansas

Major: Family and Consumer Sciences, emphasis in Health Administration

Year: Rising senior

Why did you decide to apply for the CES internship program?

"I decided to apply for this internship because I want to enter the FCS field after graduating and gain more experience. I am looking forward to working with the Faulkner County community and learning about the programs the extension office offers."

Haley Callanen, 21

Program area: 4-H

County: Grant County

Hometown: Sheridan, Arkansas

School: Southern Arkansas University

Major: Agricultural Education

Year: Rising senior

Why did you decide to apply for the CES internship program?

"I applied for this internship because I knew that it would give me a chance to grow as an individual. I felt that it would also give me experience related to my career. I hope to learn more about agriculture through hands-on experience. I also hope that I will be better prepared for my future in the agriculture industry after graduation. I want to be able to apply the knowledge and experience I gain in the classroom."

Rayvin Callaway, 21

Returning from last year's program

Program area: 4-H

County: Drew

Hometown: Star City, Arkansas

School: University of Arkansas at Monticello

Major: Animal Science, Plant and Soil Science

Year: Rising senior

Why did you want to participate in the Extension internship program for a second time?

"I don't feel like I got all the information. Don't get me wrong, I got tons! But if this is truly where I'm going to work, then I want to find out as much as I can! I also wanted to try a different discipline. Last summer I was mainly in the agriculture sector of the job. This summer I chose 4-H as my discipline so I could further my leadership skills and instill those skills into the members!"

Maria Cervantes, 21

Program area: Family and Consumer Sciences

County: Hot Spring

Hometown: Summers, Arkansas

School: University of Arkansas – Fayetteville

Major: Apparel Merchandising and Product Development

Year: Graduating senior

Why did you decide to apply for the CES internship program?

"I decided to apply to the CES internship program because I thought the premise of the program was great and coming from rural Arkansas, I can see why it's important to reach all people. I am looking forward to learning more about the Extension programs and helping people with the work we will be doing."

Brent Clark, 21

Returning from last year's program

Program area: Agriculture

County: White

Hometown: El Paso, Arkansas

School: Arkansas State University

Major: Agribusiness

Year: Rising senior

Why did you decide to participate in the CES internship program for a second time?

"I enjoyed the internship last year and really learned to love working with the agents and being able to see the outreach extension does for so many groups of people of all ages. I am really looking forward to this summer, as I am going back to my home county where just about everything has changed and evolved. I am super excited to see a side of extension I really haven't seen, which is row crops."

Delana Crutti, 33

Program area: Family and Consumer Sciences

County: Pulaski

Hometown: Little Rock, Arkansas

School: University of Central Arkansas

Major: Family and Consumer Sciences

Year: Graduating senior

Why did you decide to apply for the CES internship program?

"I was told that I belong in the Cooperative Extension Service by many of my professors, and this was an opportunity to explore extension as a potential career. I'm looking forward to the hands-on experience helping to serve others. I am also excited to build my knowledge and skills."

Laura Fincher, 19

Program area: Horticulture

County: Garland

Hometown: Texarkana, Texas

School: Texas A&M University – Commerce

Major: Sustainable Agriculture and Food Systems, minor in Horticulture

Year: Rising senior

Why did you decide to apply for the CES internship program?

"I applied for the program because I really enjoy sharing agriculture and horticulture with others, and I am always interested to learn about opportunities or experiences in those fields. I hope to work in the extension service when I begin my career, so the internship program seemed like a great fit! I'm most looking forward to connecting with the people in the county that I have been placed in. I'm excited to meet, learn from, and help both the extension professionals and the community members."

Zeb Gattis, 21

Program area: Horticulture

County: Washington

Hometown: Fort Smith, Arkansas

School: University of Arkansas – Fayetteville

Major: Horticulture, Landscape and Turf Sciences

Year: Rising senior

Why did you decide to apply for the CES internship program?

"I applied because I am interested in working for the extension service after college, and because I most like the general goal behind the outreach part of the extension service. I am most looking forward to seeing how extension works, in addition to gaining work experience with an organization that I would like to be a part of in the future."

Natasha Hightower, 20

Program area: 4-H

County: Washington

Hometown: Bailey, Arkansas

School: University of Arkansas – Fayetteville

Major: Agriculture Education, Communication and Technology, minor in Agriculture Communications

Year: Rising senior

Why did you decide to apply for the CES internship program?

"I grew up in 4-H and have always had a passion for helping others. Getting the opportunity to work with the youth in my community as well as others would be a wonderful experience. I want to be able to learn as much as I can and be able to educate and advocate agriculture to those around me. I am looking forward to learning from the people and community around the Washington County extension office. Being able to have this opportunity to learn and work in a county that I have only been in for less than a year is so exciting! I can't wait to gain a new perspective on being an extension agent and gain valuable skills and experiences that will help me continue into my future career."

Magon James, 19

Program area: 4-H

County: Craighead

Hometown: DeWitt, Arkansas

School: Arkansas State University

Major: Animal Science

Year: Rising junior

Why did you decide to apply for the CES internship program?

"I decided to apply for this internship because I am pursuing a career in agriculture, am a current 4-H state officer, and want to further my knowledge of day-to-day life in a Division of Agriculture extension office. I am looking forward to meeting new people and learning skills that will help me in my future career."

Daniel Lam, 21

Program area: Agriculture

County: Poinsett

Hometown: Spring Valley, New York

School: University of Arkansas – Fayetteville

Major: Crop Sciences, minor in Agribusiness

Year: Rising junior

Why did you decide to apply for the CES internship program?

"I decided to apply because I believe it will give me the tools necessary to be successful in the agriculture industry, as well as giving me an idea of the practical side of the job, which will help me decide which direction I want to take my career. I look forward most to gaining hands-on experience to give me a better understanding of the industry and working with professionals in the field and other interns."

Cade McKee, 21

Program area: 4-H

County: White

Hometown: Pangburn, Arkansas

School: Arkansas State University

Major: Agriculture Education

Year: Rising senior

Why did you decide to apply for the CES internship program?

"I decided to apply for the CES internship to learn more about 4-H and grow stronger in my knowledge about what extension does. I am looking forward to meeting new people that I can hopefully have a connection with for years to come."

Amber Morris, 20

Program area: 4-H

County: Pope

Hometown: DeQueen, Arkansas

School: Arkansas Tech University

Major: Agribusiness

Year: Rising senior

Why did you decide to apply for the CES internship program?

"I grew up in 4-H, and I wanted to know what it was like on the agent side. I also wanted to help impact children in a way I was impacted growing up. I'm looking forward to growing my education in 4-H and agriculture and helping the children I guide grow as better people."

Caelan Person, 20

Program area: 4-H

County: Sevier

Hometown: Nashville, Arkansas

School: Southern Arkansas University

Major: Agriculture Education

Year: Rising senior

Why did you decide to apply for the CES internship program?

"I decided to apply for this program because it will give me a better idea of what I would like to do in the future. I am most excited to see what it's like on a day-to-day basis as an extension agent, as well as working with others to teach people about agriculture."

Ashlin Usrey, 21

Program area: Agriculture

County: Boone

Hometown: Alpena, Arkansas

School: College of the Ozarks -- Hollister, Missouri

Major: Animal Science, minors in Agronomy and Agribusiness

Year: Rising senior

Why did you decide to apply for the CES internship program?

"This internship program stuck out to me after hearing about it from some of my peers from across the state! I have always been interested in extension, as I have grown up seeing my local extension agents love their job and excel at it. Working in the agriculture realm and educating are two things I enjoy, and this internship seems to fill both of those spots very well. I am most looking forward to learning about the diversity of extension, and getting hands-on learning from someone who has years of experience in the area."

To learn about extension programs in Arkansas, contact a local Cooperative Extension Service agent or visit www.uaex.uada.edu. Follow the agency on Twitter and Instagram at @AR_Extension.