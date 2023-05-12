UAPB capule

SWAC

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Grambling State

WHEN 6 p.m. today

WHERE Wilbert Ellis Field at R.W.E. Jones Park, Grambling, La.

RECORDS UAPB 17-27, 9-15 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Grambling State 23-22, 18-5

STARTING PITCHERS N/A

COACHES UAPB: Carlos James (196-334-1 in 13 seasons at UAPB); Grambling State: Davin Pierre (49-53 in two seasons at Grambling State)

SERIES Tied 31-31

TV None RADIO None

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

SHORT HOPS UAPB has won five consecutive games, which is its longest winning streak since it won six straight games from March 4-11. The streak has also allowed the Golden Lions to pull within 4.5 games of Southern for fourth place in the Southwestern Athletic Conference West Division. ... Grambling State, winners of four of its last five contests, owns a four-game lead over Texas Southern for first place in the West Division standings.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at Grambling State*, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY at Grambling State*, 3 p.m.

SUNDAY at Grambling State*, 1 p.m.

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY Off

WEDNESDAY Off

THURSDAY at Southern*, 6 p.m.

*SWAC game