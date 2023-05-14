Sections
LEARNING THE A-B-C’s

Awards luncheon hosted by Economics Arkansas

by Rachel O'Neal | Today at 3:36 a.m.
Seaghan Schrock, Joshua. Ofodile, Henry Szalanski and Rebecca Luebker, all of Fayetteville

Teachers and students from across the state gathered May 4 at the Statehouse Convention Center for the Economics Arkansas student awards luncheon.

The children got to take selfies at photo booths and visit sponsor stations before the lunch. Scott Ford, chief executive officer of Westrock Coffee, was the keynote speaker.

Economics Arkansas is a private, nonprofit, nonpartisan, educational organization founded in 1962 by then Arkansas Commissioner of Education Arch Ford to promote economic literacy in Arkansas.

Economics Arkansas trains teachers how to incorporate principles of economics and personal finance into the classroom curriculum.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal

Print Headline: Awards luncheon hosted by Economics Arkansas

