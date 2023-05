Police on Saturday were investigating a shooting at a North Little Rock motel that left one man dead in the early morning hours, according to a police news release.

Officers responded to the Rest Inn at 5801 Pritchard Road about 1:05 a.m. following a report of shots fired in the area and located a man in the breezeway who had been shot at least once.

The victim, who police had not named Saturday afternoon because his next of kin not yet been notified, died in an area hospital Saturday.