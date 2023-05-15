MLB Best Bet: Brewers-Cardinals Could Be a Slugfest

Two hot teams in the NL Central matchup tonight as the Cardinals host the Brewers in St. Louis.

After starting the season slowly, the Cardinals are now starting to click, winning six of their last seven games, including a three-game sweep of the Red Sox over the weekend. Through the first two weeks of May, the Cardinals have scored the fifth-most runs per game (5.58) and they will be looking to stretch their win streak to four at home tonight.

The Brewers are also coming in on a three-game win streak vs. the Royals. Milwaukee is averaging 4.25 runs per game across the first two weeks of May,

Freddy Peralta gets the start for the Brewers. Peralta faced this Cardinals lineup on April 9 and he struck out seven batters while allowing only one earned run across six innings pitched.

Jack Flaherty gets the start for the Cardinals. Flaherty has struggled mightily to start the season, with an ERA of 6.18 and an xERA of 6.07. Hes simply walking too many hitters, averaging 6.18 walks per nine innings. When these two faced off in April, Flaherty allowed six walks and hes also coming off a start with five walks allowed vs. the Cubs. Hes allowed a home run in each of his last six consecutive starts. The Brewers have the eighth-best OBP and sixth-most walks vs. right-handed pitching this season.

Milwaukee looks in line to win this one, and there is some value on the moneyline at -115 and bettors should also consider backing the over. Games at Busch Stadium are averaging 10.63 runs this season, and the Milwaukee bullpen has been less than stellar for the month of May with an ERA of 4.57. The hot Cardinals offense should be able to put up some runs, too.

Bet: Over 8 (-110)

