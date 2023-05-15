Transfer kicker commits to Arkansas

Arkansas has landed the commitment of transfer kicker Tyler Larco after he recently visited the Razorbacks.

Larco, 5-9, 155 pounds, played four seasons at Tennessee-Martin before entering the NCAA transfer portal in December.

He visited Fayetteville on May 7 and chose to be a preferred walk-on with the Razorbacks over Michigan and Florida International. Larco is expected to kick field goals and kick off at Arkansas.

“I wanted to be a Hog because of the vast history that Coach (Scott) Fountain has with getting specialists into the NFL,” Larco said. “And it felt like home to me, so I really was drawn to that.”

He was an All-Ohio Valley Conference second-team selection in 2022 after making 9 of 13 field goal attempts and converting 42 of 43 extra point attempts as a redshirt junior. He punted and averaged 43.6 yards per kick, which ranked No. 8 nationally in the FCS.

He placed 15 punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line and had 11 punts of 50 yards or more. He also averaged 57.7 yards per kickoff.

During the 2021 season, he was named the All-Ohio Valley Conference Specialist of the Week twice. He made 7 of 15 field goals and had a long of 42 yards.

Larco was 49 of 51 point on extra points.

He punted for a 40-yard average and had two punts over 65 yards. He also averaged 53.5 yards per kickoff.

Larco played at at Miami Palmetto High School before signing with Skyhawks in 2019. He redshirted as a freshman then was named to the All-Ohio Valley Conference second team as a redshirt freshman after the 2020 season.