TELEVISION: Egypt not happy about Netflix series with Black ‘Cleopatra’





Netflix on Wednesday finally released its polarizing "African Queens" docuseries "Queen Cleopatra," which depicts the Egyptian ruler as Black. But Egypt has already launched counterprogramming plans to tell its own version of the Pharaonic ruler's story using "the highest levels of research and scrutiny."

Al Wathaeqya, the Egyptian state-backed Documentary Channel, recently announced plans to produce a documentary with the government-owned broadcaster, United Media Services — an apparent response to what some Egyptian critics called "historical revisionism" in "Queen Cleopatra" by Netflix and others.

"Starting as usual in all documentary production sector and documentary channel work, there are working sessions currently being held with a number of specialists in history, archaeology, and anthropology; to subject research related to the subject of the film and its image to the highest levels of research and scrutiny," the channel said, according to a translation of its Facebook post.

Independent filmmaker and Egyptologist Curtis Ryan Woodside also posted a 90-minute English-language documentary about Cleopatra VII on his YouTube channel Wednesday, rejecting "biased" opinions and "misinformed," modern and American iterations of the queen. The film discusses Egypt's multiracial society and features commentary from Kathleen Martinez, a Dominican archaeologist "in search of Cleopatra," and Zahi Hawass, Egypt's former minister of state for antiquities affairs who has vehemently opposed Netflix's portrayal of the ancient ruler.

Hawass also railed Wednesday against Netflix's documentary series — the "African Queens" collection is produced by Jada Pinkett Smith — during an Arabic-language interview on Egypt's MBC network. He said that when he gives lectures in the United States, he has been confronted by Black demonstrators calling him a liar. But he said he believes they have "disorganized thinking" when it comes to ancient Egypt, which is his field of expertise.

He also reiterated in the interview that the only Egyptian rulers known to have been Black were the Kushite kings of the 25th dynasty (747-656 BC). He was hopeful Netflix would also stream the documentaries about Cleopatra that he has worked on. (The Al Wathaeqya channel also recently acquired Hawass' "Roots of Ancient Egypt," scheduled to air this month.)

Cleopatra was born in the Egyptian port city of Alexandria in 69 BC and succeeded her father in 51 BC to rule until her death in 30 BC amid the expansion of the Roman Empire. Egyptologists have confirmed that she was Macedonian-Greek on the side of her father, Ptolemy XII, but her maternal heritage is less clear; little is known about her birth mother's ethnic origin. Historians have said it's possible that she, or any other female ancestor, was an Indigenous Egyptian or from elsewhere in Africa.

"Queen Cleopatra" splices dramatic re-enactments of the ruler's stories with expert interviews. It sparked a backlash in the North African nation for casting mixed-race British actor Adele James as the Pharaonic ruler — the last queen of the Greek-speaking dynasty founded by Alexander the Great's Macedonian general Ptolemy.

Last month, Egyptian lawyer Mahmoud al-Semary filed a complaint with Egypt's public prosecutor to request that Netflix be blocked in the North African nation due to the promotion of "Afrocentric thinking," including "slogans and writings aimed at distorting and erasing the Egyptian identity."

On April 30, the same day Al Wathaeqya announced its plans for the documentary, the secretary-general of Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities stated that showing Cleopatra with African features and dark skin in the Netflix docuseries "is considered a falsification of Egyptian history."

"Statues of Queen Cleopatra confirm that she had Hellenistic (Greek) features, distinguished by light skin, a drawn-out nose and thin lips," the council said, tweeting photos of busts and coins depicting the queen.

And comedian Bassem Youssef, the exiled political commentator once regarded as "Egypt's Jon Stewart" who appeared in Netflix's "Mo," criticized Hollywood's misrepresentations of Egyptians during an appearance on "Piers Morgan Uncensored," during which he accused filmmakers of appropriation and trying to "take over our Egyptian culture."



