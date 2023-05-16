Exit numbers changing on Interstate 49 in Bella Vista





BELLA VISTA -- Lane closings on Interstate 49 in Benton County began this week so Arkansas Department of Transportation crews could update the exit numbers along the Bella Vista Bypass.

The last four northbound exit numbers on I-49 will be changed to correlate with the correct log mile designations. The changes are:

Exit 93 will become Exit 91

Exit 99 will become Exit 97

Exit 102 will become Exit 100

Exit 104 will become Exit 102

Highway department crews will update the exit signs during daylight hours. Work is expected to be completed Wednesday. Traffic will be controlled with barrels, message boards and signs.



