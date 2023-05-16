Texas cornerback rates his Arkansas trip a ‘10’

University of Arkansas class of 2025 cornerback target Caleb Chester visited the Hogs on April 8 and left Fayetteville rating the trip as a "10."

Chester, 6-1, 175 pounds, of Missouri City (Texas) Fort Bend Marshall. said one of the things that impressed was the way Razorbacks co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson and secondary coach Deron Wilson conducted practice.

"It was a great 10 out of 10," Chester said. "It was just the environment. I really liked the atmosphere. I loved the way Coach Woodson and Coach Wilson were coaching. I also have a relationship with some of the players up there, so that made it an even better experience because I kind of knew some of the people."

He said he's familiar with Houston native and Arkansas senior cornerback Dwight McGlothern.

"He was just telling me he really liked it a lot," Chester said. "It was really different from LSU and it's a real nice place."

McGlothern started his college career at LSU before transferring to Arkansas after his sophomore season.

Chester has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Texas A&M, Washington, Florida State, Auburn, Ole Miss, Arizona State, Houston and others. He received his Florida State offer last summer when Woodson was on staff.

"I talk to Coach Woodson a lot," said Chester, who noted Wilson recently visited his school."I like him a lot. I first started talking to Coach Woodson when he was at Florida State."

When he announced plans to visit the Hogs on Twitter, Chester said he made sure to tag Razorback defensive analyst Nicholas Mathews.

"Coach Mathews was the first coach I initially talked to," Chester said. "He set up the visit and actually introduce me to the others. Coach Mathews is a very good person and coach.''

Chester, who also visited Houston and Florida State this spring, said a tour of Arkansas facilities didn't happen during his visit because of a long talk with Coach Sam Pittman in his office.

"I was supposed to to tour the facility, but I ended up talking to Coach Pittman for an hour and 30 minutes, so that kind of took time away from that," Chester said. "I really wan't tripping too much on that because that was a good trade right there. He really wasn't talking nothing football-related.

"I always like where I'm at on the board and he was telling me I'm at the top of their board. My offer is committable. I can commit to today if I wanted to. I really like Coach Pittman a lot."

Speed isn't an issue for Chester, who reports running 10.8 seconds in the 100 meters and 22.7 in the 200 this spring while having limited opportunities to run because of spring football practice.

Chester said he grew up looking up to his older brother. defensive back Jacobe Chester, who entered the NCAA transfer portal on April 13 after spending a year at Sam Houston State.

"Ever since I was little, whatever my brother wanted to do, I wanted to do," Chester said. "Football was never really in my mind until my brother started playing. He was real good, so I wanted to do what he was doing and ever since then he always taught me everything he was learning. So I think that's one thing that always gave me an advantage."

Another trip to Fayetteville appears to be on the horizon.

"I plan going back there about June because when I first went up there, it was just me and my dad," he said. "I want to get back up there with Mom, too."

Chester also said he valves his education the same as his focus on football.

"I'm in an early college program, so when I graduate I'll with an associates degree and my college diploma," said Chester, who has a 3.0 grade point average. "Everything I take are college and AP honor classes."

He's strongly considering business as a his major in college.

"I like real estate and stuff like that, and markets and stocks," Chester said.

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com