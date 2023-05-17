BASEBALL: Naturals hold on, hold off Springfield





SPRINGDALE -- The Northwest Arkansas Naturals saw an 8-1 lead disappear but got run-scoring doubles from Tyler Tolbert and Peyton Wilson in the bottom of the 10th inning to claim a 10-9 extra-inning win over the Springfield Cardinals to snap a six-game losing streak Tuesday afternoon at Arvest Ballpark.

The Naturals led 8-1 after three innings. But the Cardinals roared back with a run in the fourth, four in the sixth and two more in the eighth to tie the game.

The Cardinals grabbed a 9-8 advantage in the top of the 10th, but the Naturals responded. Tolbert doubled to score Morgan McCullough, who started the extra inning on second base, to tie the game. Tolbert then scored the game-winner on Wilson's double.

Springfield catcher Pedro Pages went 4 for 6 with a triple, an RBI and a run.

Tolbert went 3 for 5, scored three runs and drove in one for the Naturals. Wilson, John Rave and Robbie Glendinning added two hits each. Glendinning also drove in three runs.

Northwest Arkansas reliever Adrian Alcantara (2-0) picked up the win despite giving up a run in the 10th.

NATURALLY SPEAKING: Naturals infielder Jeison Guzman was been placed on the seven-day injured list Tuesday, while catcher Jose Briceno was activated from the IL.



