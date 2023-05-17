Bentonville School Board gets update on boundary, attendance zone plans





BENTONVILLE -- The School Board heard more Tuesday night about possible boundary and attendance adjustments as the School District plans for enrollment growth.

Ginna Wallace, a planner for demographer RSP & Associates, which is handling the project, provided an update for board members, following up on the discussion from a board work session May 2.

On Tuesday, Wallace presented what RSP called Concept 1A, which was developed after board and public input and district direction, Wallace said. The focus is on Centerton Gamble and Vaughn elementary schools, Grimsley Junior High School and Creekside Middle School, Wallace said.

"There's all that boundary criteria," Wallace said. "We're looking at where future growth is, the balance of demographics. We're looking at students impacted, transportation. It's very complex. It's always hard. We know it's hard."

The changes would take effect at the start of the 2024-25 school year, the board said. The goal is to alleviate crowding that's expected to occur that year in some schools in the western section of the district. District-wide enrollment is expected to increase by about 1,200 students to about 20,000 by the 2027-28 school year, according to RSP, and the district is predicted to experience capacity challenges in the next five years. Most growth is in the Bentonville West boundary toward the southwest portion of the district, according to RSP.

Tuesday's presentation was just a draft, said Wallace, who noted that the degree of difficulty with the Bentonville project is "pretty typical." RSP does work all over the Midwest, Wallace said.

"We've already gone through three different iterations, and we'll go through more before the final recommendation," Wallace said.

That's something board member Willie Cowgur emphasized.

"This is a concept. It's not final," said Cowgur, who encouraged public feedback.

There will be community forums for parents and patrons to voice opinions -- one at Fulbright Junior High School at 5:30 p.m. Monday and another at Old High Middle School at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday .

All the proposals and maps are on the district's website, bentonvillek12.org.

A final vote on the proposal is scheduled for the board's July 18 meeting.

This spring, RSP began work by analyzing the attendance zones for kindergarten through eighth grade to align the zones with community and district priorities, according to the board.

In other business, the board unanimously approved:

The guaranteed maximum price of $1,378,400 from Nabholz Construction Co. for the Washington Junior High School interior project. This project is to update and reconfigure instructional spaces, labs, the nurses' workstation/office and the front office reception area, according to information provided by the district, and to align Washington with the district's newest facilities.

Entering into a one-year contract with Aramark for food service management. The agreement is renewable for up to five years.

Appointing Superintendent Debbie Jones as the district's representative for the Northwest Arkansas Education Service Cooperative.

The board also heard an update on commencement plans. Weather permitting, Bentonville High School's graduation is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at Tiger Stadium, and Bentonville West's ceremony is set for 10 a.m. Saturday at Wolverine Stadium.



