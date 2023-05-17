COOKING FOR TWO: Spicy fried catfish tacos with radish slaw





These extra-crispy fish tacos call for catfish, but any firm white fish works well. A buttermilk soak adds tang, and cornmeal in the dredging mixture delivers crunch. Cajun or Creole seasoning gives the fish some heat, as does a splash of hot sauce. Stuff the fried fish into warm tortillas with a colorful cabbage slaw, a few slices of ripe avocado, and cilantro. Add a squeeze of fresh lime, if you like.

Catfish Tacos With Radish Slaw

For the fish:

½ cup well-shaken buttermilk

1 tablespoon hot sauce, such as Tabasco, Frank's or Trappey's

1 / 3 cup all-purpose flour

¼ cup finely ground yellow cornmeal

1 tablespoon Cajun or Creole seasoning

½ pound skinless catfish filets, rinsed and patted dry

Neutral oil, such as canola or grapeseed

For the slaw:

3 ounces red cabbage (about 1 ½ cups) shredded or thinly sliced

4 small red radishes, thinly sliced

4 stems fresh cilantro, finely chopped, plus more for serving

Finely grated zest and juice of 2 limes, plus more lime wedges for serving

Fine salt (optional)

1 pinch granulated sugar

For the tacos:

6 (6-inch) tortillas, warmed

1 ripe avocado, preferably Hass, sliced

Line a baking sheet or plate with a clean paper bag or paper towels and place it near the stove.

In a medium bowl, stir together the buttermilk and hot sauce until combined.

In a separate medium bowl, whisk together the flour, cornmeal, and Cajun or Creole seasoning.

Cut the catfish into 14 to 16 nugget-size pieces. Transfer to the bowl with the buttermilk and, using tongs, toss the fish so all the pieces are coated. Set aside while you make the slaw.

In a large bowl, combine the cabbage, radishes, cilantro, lime zest and juice, a pinch of salt, if using, and a pinch of sugar and toss to combine. Set aside while you cook the fish.

Using tongs or a clean hand, transfer the buttermilk-coated fish to the bowl with the cornmeal mixture, and toss until each piece is well coated. It may seem like there's not enough breading, but there will be just enough.

Add enough oil to a 12-inch cast-iron skillet to come ½-inch up the sides. Set over medium-high heat until the oil temperature reaches 360 degrees or a pinch of flour added to the oil sizzles instantly.

Working in batches if necessary to avoid overcrowding, add the catfish and fry on one side until golden brown, about 3 minutes. Turn the pieces over and continue cooking until evenly brown on the other side, adjusting the heat as necessary to maintain an even temperature, another 2 to 3 minutes. Using tongs or a slotted spoon, transfer the cooked catfish to the lined baking sheet or plate to drain. Repeat with the remaining catfish, if needed.

Divide the warmed tortillas between plates and add 2 or 3 pieces of catfish to each. Top with about 3 tablespoons of the slaw, a few slices of avocado and a few leaves of cilantro. Serve, with lime wedges on the side.

Makes 2 to 3 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving (2 tacos on flour tortillas with 3 tablespoons slaw) contains approximately 480 calories, 23 g protein, 17 g fat, 61 g carbohydrate (6 g sugar), 48 mg cholesterol, 784 mg sodium, 7 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 4

A cabbage and radish slaw, with lots of lime juice and cilantro, gives these tacos extra crunch. (For The Washington Post/Rey Lopez)



